Rocker Ozzy Osbourne 'not physically capable' of upcoming tour

LONDON (Reuters) - British rocker Ozzy Osbourne said he was "not physically capable" of going on a European and UK tour this spring, as he was too weak for all the necessary travel involved in live shows. The 74-year-old has undergone years of treatment after a 2019 fall damaged his spine and exacerbated injuries from a 2003 quad bike accident. In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, the former Black Sabbath frontman announced the news, saying it was "probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans". "My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on st...