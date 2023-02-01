Rocker Ozzy Osbourne 'not physically capable' of upcoming tour

LONDON (Reuters) - British rocker Ozzy Osbourne said he was "not physically capable" of going on a European and UK tour this spring, as he was too weak for all the necessary travel involved in live shows. The 74-year-old has undergone years of treatment after a 2019 fall damaged his spine and exacerbated injuries from a 2003 quad bike accident. In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, the former Black Sabbath frontman announced the news, saying it was "probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans". "My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on st...
Trump could 'screw' GOP with self-enriching third party run: Conservative author
February 01, 2023
Former President Donald Trump is able to "screw" his own party with an independent or third-party run should they reject him in 2024, wrote conservative author Jonathan Last for The Bulwark on Wednesday.
Trump is currently the only Republican who has formally declared his candidacy for president, although multiple others like New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley have expressed interest. Trump mainly appears focused on heading off a challenge from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, attacking him as a "RINO globalist."
"Sarah [Longwell] made a bunch of news this morning with her poll about Always Trumpers. I’m sure you’ve seen it. If not, the most interesting number is that 28 percent of Republican respondents said they’d vote for Trump over either an R or a D if he made a third-party run in 2024," said the report. "Certain members of the Match Throwing Club . . . scoffed at this idea. Ross Douthat explains that, 'Trump is unlikely to run third party and 28 percent of the GOP primary base isn't actually going to vote for a spoiler if it's DeSantis v. Biden.'"
This analysis, said Last, is just "wishcasting" — because Trump doesn't actually need to pull 28 percent of the vote to spoil the election. Just a few points could do it, given how close the last two presidential elections ended up being.
It's impossible to know for sure whether Trump would actually run third party if he lost the nomination, wrote Last — however, "I do know that if Trump were to lose the Republican nominating contest, he could bring in a lot of money by running a third-party campaign. And if the question is: 'Trump could make a lot of money by doing X; will he do X?' Well, then the answer is usually: Yes."
Notably, polling doesn't indicate that it's likely Trump will lose the GOP nomination in the first place, with recent Morning Consult numbers suggesting he leads the pack by 17 points.
Trump ratchets up attacks on 'RINO globalist' DeSantis
February 01, 2023
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday ratcheted up his attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has emerged as his top prospective rival for the 2024 Republican Party nomination.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump attacked DeSantis for a myriad of reasons, including his past promotion of the COVID-19 vaccines whose rapid development Trump once touted as one of his administration's biggest accomplishments.
"The real Ron is a RINO GLOBALIST, who closed quickly down Florida and even its beaches," Trump wrote. "Loved the Vaccines and wasted big money on 'Testing.' How quickly people forget!"
While it's true that DeSantis did initially close down Florida's beaches at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he reopened his state's economy more quickly than nearly any other governor, despite the fact that COVID-19 would go on to kill more than 1 million Americans.
Trump also posted an old video of DeSantis heaping praise on former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), whom Trump attacked as "a major loser who is now setting out to destroy FoxNews (sic)."
Despite all of Trump's attacks, DeSantis still has not officially announced that he will be running for president next year.
Former Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen predicted on Wednesday that New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit would cost his one-time boss hundreds of millions of dollars.
In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, Cohen explained why James' civil lawsuit represents such a significant threat to the former president.
"I do believe that he will see repercussions for the first time in almost his entire life," he predicted. "We've seen quite a few cases now, whether it's [Trump Organization CFO Allen] Weisselberg's incarceration, whether it's the 17 counts against the Trump Organization, and now with the attorney general's case, I think we're going to see a lot of repercussion to Donald Trump."
Lemon then asked Cohen to elaborate on what such repercussions would look like.
Cohen replied that he believed that the Trump Organization would eventually be forced to pay $250 million in fines, and that that total was just the base of what Trump would have to fork over.
"I think it will be more in the neighborhood of $700 million, based upon at least the information that I know," Cohen said.
"$700 million in fines?" asked Lemon.
"That's correct," Cohen said.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump will get hit with $700 million in fines when Letitia James is done with him: Michael Cohen www.youtube.com
