Rockets strike Ukraine's Lviv as Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

"We were promised by Minority Leader [Mitch McConnell] that it would be a fair process, free of rancor," Brazile said. "And within 30 minutes or 60 minutes, the first question, on a scale of 1 to 10, tell me about your religion. There's no religious test. And then, of course, the other one. Define a woman."

Brazile also expressed outrage that Republican senators would quote Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "and then turn Dr. King into someone who is against people still fighting for that dream."

"But this focus on child pornography and pedophiles?" Karl asked.

"QAnon!" Brazile replied, referring to the group of conspiracy theorists.

"It was a message to QAnon," Karl agreed. "These are not major cases. These were sentencing decisions."

Conservative pundit Ramesh Ponnuru argued that Democrats had falsely smeared Republican senators as QAnon supporters.

"There was a lot of questions on pedophiles!" Karl disagreed.

