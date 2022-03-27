Rockets strike Ukraine's Lviv as Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

By Jarrett Renshaw and Natalia Zinets WARSAW/LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden described Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a butcher who "cannot remain in power" after meeting Ukrainian refugees in Poland, as Kremlin forces stepped up attacks across Ukraine, including the western city of Lviv. Biden's comments, an escalation of U.S. rhetoric towards Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, were not a call for regime change in Russia, a White House official said later, but meant to prepare the world's democracies for an extended conflict. Just before he spoke outside Warsaw's castle...
'It was a message to QAnon': ABC host nails GOP for obsession with pedophiles at Supreme Court hearings
March 27, 2022
ABC News host Jonathan Karl concluded that Republican senators were trying to send a "message to QAnon" with their questions at Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
During a panel segment on ABC's This Week program, Karl asked commentator Donna Brazile to react to the Supreme Court hearings.
"We were promised by Minority Leader [Mitch McConnell] that it would be a fair process, free of rancor," Brazile said. "And within 30 minutes or 60 minutes, the first question, on a scale of 1 to 10, tell me about your religion. There's no religious test. And then, of course, the other one. Define a woman."
Brazile also expressed outrage that Republican senators would quote Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "and then turn Dr. King into someone who is against people still fighting for that dream."
"But this focus on child pornography and pedophiles?" Karl asked.
"QAnon!" Brazile replied, referring to the group of conspiracy theorists.
"It was a message to QAnon," Karl agreed. "These are not major cases. These were sentencing decisions."
Conservative pundit Ramesh Ponnuru argued that Democrats had falsely smeared Republican senators as QAnon supporters.
"There was a lot of questions on pedophiles!" Karl disagreed.
Watch the video below from ABC.
During a CNN "State of the Union" panel discussion on President Joe Biden's speech in Poland on Saturday, where he harshly criticized Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a longtime adviser to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) rushed to the president's defense for implying Russia needs to undergo "regime change."
While Biden has been criticized from both sides of the aisle for stating Putin "cannot remain in power," GOP strategist Scott Jennings praised Biden for stating an obvious truth.
According to Jennings, the White House should not have "walked it back."
"I hated it that they walked him back, because it's what we all believe," Jennings asserted. "Nobody in the United States wants Vladimir Putin to continue to run Russia, and nobody thinks and nobody should think that when this is over we can go back to like this never happened."
"I don't know how it's going to end," he conceded. "We can't go back to treating this guy like a legitimate world leader. The president said what's in all of our hearts. I do think it was a message for the Russian people. When they came and said in the walk-back what he meant was -- that's not what he meant, that's not what he meant at all. What he meant is what's in our hearts."
"I understand the geopolitical ramifications -- I get it," he continued. " But at some point how do you look at what's happening, the slaughter and say anything other than this man cannot be the world leader the way he is in this format? We cannot allow it."
Watch below:
CNN 03 27 2022 09 38 35 youtu.be
In an interview with Rolling Stone's Andrew Cohen, historian Jeff Shesol said he has no doubt that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni Thomas are in "lockstep" when it comes to believing Donald Trump should still be in the White House and claimed they see what they are doing as a "holy war."
With Cohen writing, "You don’t need to be a legal expert to know that one spouse shouldn’t sit in judgment in a case in which the other spouse is a witness — or a suspect. That’s as classic a conflict of interest as one can imagine and by refusing to acknowledge it Justice Thomas has brought great discredit on himself and his colleagues on the Court," he asked the author of “Supreme Power: Franklin Roosevelt vs The Supreme Court,” what he thinks is going on after revelations about Ginni Thomas' texts urging overturning the 2020 presidential election results.
According to Shesol, the biggest immediate problem is the fact that there is no mechanism in place to force Supreme Court justices to recuse themselves in cases where they have a personal stake as well as their freedom to take public political stances without consequences.
RELATED: John Eastman ties to Clarence Thomas scrutinized after Ginni Thomas election text revelations: report
"I wrote for the NYT back in 2011 on the 'extrajudicial' activities of Thomas, [Samuel] Alito, and others," he explained. "They’re even more brazen today, if only because they have never faced any consequences (other than the opprobrium of the left and the mainstream media, opprobrium they welcome) for making political statements to politically minded crowds. You and I can write as many mean articles about them as we’d like, but short of impeachment, they’re untouchable and they revel in it."
According to the historian, he can't be sure Ginni Thomas was talking about her husband when she referenced support for election interference from her "best friend" -- but he has his suspicions.
After stating, "In a very real sense, Clarence and Ginni Thomas are answerable only to Clarence and Ginni Thomas. The Trump Administration gave us all a hard lesson in how few actual rules bind the behavior of our national leaders, and how much depends on their good judgment and self-restraint," he added. "Even if she’s not referring to Justice Thomas, the recent New Yorker story, among others, underscores the absurdity of the notion that (as they’ve claimed) Ginni does her thing and Clarence does his, and that they don’t discuss their work. This is a holy war, and, again, they are waging it in lockstep."
According to Shesol, Ginni Thomas is up to her neck in involvement t in the Jan 6th insurrection and there is little reason to believe that her husband didn't know it.
Explaining, "Ginni played an active role (which seems, with every passing revelation, to have been a greater role than previously disclosed or imagined) in trying to subvert the Constitution by overthrowing the results of a presidential election," he maintained that her husband's decision to side with Donald Trump on hiding White House documents, and his current silence, makes him suspect.
"Her husband’s role, apart from his dissent from that unsigned order, is less clear—though it is clear enough that he acted (or would have acted, if the other conservatives had joined him) in shielding his wife’s role in the plot from scrutiny," he stated. "Though his dissent is silent to his true motivations he has thus involved and implicated himself in the insurrection."
You can read more here.
