Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80, weeks after revealing he had unspecified medical procedure

From left, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones on April 4, 2016, in London. - Ian West/Zuma Press/TNS
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, the stylish sticksman who helped power the British band through a half-century of international superstardom, has died at age 80. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts,” his spokesperson said in a Tuesday statement shared by the legendary band social media. Watts, whose virtuoso stylings ranged from jazz to hard-driving rock and roll, “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” the spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, said. “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfa...