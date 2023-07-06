BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania is considering opening a regional training hub for F-16 fighter jet pilots which would ultimately be available to its NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine, the country's supreme defence council (CSAT) said on Thursday. Romania, both a European Union and NATO member, has raised defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product this year from 2%, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The country, which shares a 650-km (400 mile) border with Ukraine, is host to a U.S. ballistic missile defence system and, as of last year, has a permanent alliance battl...
Romania could open regional F-16 pilot training hub for NATO allies, Ukraine
July 6, 2023, 1:49 PM ET