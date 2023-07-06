Romania could open regional F-16 pilot training hub for NATO allies, Ukraine

The group pointed to the reaction of Kelly Meggs, a member of the Oath Keepers, after Trump used Twitter to call his supporters to the Capitol.

Meggs said he saw the tweet as "marching orders" from Trump.

"He called us all to the Capitol and wants us to make it wild!!! Sir Yes Sir!!! Gentlemen we are heading to DC pack your s--t!!" he wrote.

"[W]e’re going back to Washington January 6th," another defendant wrote in a Facebook message. "Trump has called all patriots. If the electors don't elect, we will be forced into civil war."

CREW focused on Oath Keepers and Proud Boys members because "[b]oth groups have a history of violence and intimidation, and it was apparent that both groups prepared for violence to occur on January 6th."

"CREW's analysis bolsters the evidence that January 6th was the result of organized efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to halt the certification of a free and fair election by force," the group concluded. "Protecting our democracy means preventing those who tried to overthrow our government on January 6th from trying to lead it. This is not merely a policy preference; it is a constitutional imperative."

