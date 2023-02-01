Romanian court denies bail request for influencer Andrew Tate

A Romanian appeals court rejected Wednesday a new bail request by Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer being investigated along with his brother for alleged human trafficking and rape.

A Bucharest court on January 21 had extended the two men's detention for 30 days as the inquiry proceeds into alleged coercement of women into prostitution as part of an organised criminal gang.

Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, have denied the charges since their arrest in late December.

"Ask them for evidence and they will give you none. Because it doesn't exist. You'll find out the truth of this case soon," Andrew Tate told journalists as he was escorted from the appeals court.

His American lawyer Tina Glandian argued that being held behind bars without any charges filed so far was a violation of two men's rights. The two men moved to Romania several years ago, and Glandian said that Tristan had a baby son who was born since his arrest.

"I don't believe they are a flight risk," Glandian told a news conference.

"They've known since April that there's an investigation and if they intended to flee... they could have left Romania. They have not, they have ties here to the country."

The brothers, and two Romanians also detained, allegedly trafficked, recruited and exploited women by coercing them into "pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material" online.

Romanian police have raided several properties connected to the Tate brothers and seized many of their assets, including a collection of 15 luxury cars, 14 watches and "sums of money" in different currencies amounting to "about 18 million lei (3.6 million euros)" in total, according to prosecutors.

Tate gained prominence in 2016 by appearing on the "Big Brother" reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views before being banned for misogynistic remarks and hate speech.

Tate was allowed back on Twitter after billionaire Elon Musk bought the company. His "Cobratate" account currently has 4.8 million followers.

© 2023 AFP