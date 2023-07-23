DeSantis campaign deletes video after Nazi images found

The DeSantis campaign deleted a video that flashed a number of concerning images. Just a few weeks ago, another video surfaced using photos of shirtless men previously mocked by Secretary Pete Buttigieg. In the latest video, however, a Nazi symbol flashes on the screen with a row of marching soldiers on either side of it and Gov. Ron DeSantis' face fading in.

Podcast host Luke Thompson of "Constitutionally Speaking" spotted the symbol and explained it is a sonnenrad. The symbol is an ancient European symbol used by Nazis while idealizing "Aryan/Norse" cultures, explained the Anti-Defamation League.

"In Nazi Germany, the Nazi Party, the SA and the SS all used sonnenrad symbology at times, which has led neo-Nazis and other modern white supremacists to adopt such images," the group explained.

In DeSantis' version, the outer part of the circle says "Make America Florida," which has been his slogan.

While the campaign deleted the video, Thompson reposted it, ensuring the campaign couldn't deny it existed.

DeSantis has had troubles with Nazis over the past few years that he's been in office. In 2023, he hired a speechwriter with ties to neo-Nazis. After DeSantis waged war with Disney, neo-Nazis began protesting outside the park south of Orlando. The move came after a number of neo-Nazi groups started popping up around the state.

At least one columnist has warned that no one should ever expect DeSantis to denounce neo-Nazis or white supremacists.

Ironically, one neo-Nazi told a reporter that their groups use "woke grievances" to recruit angry white men to their cause. DeSantis has adopted a similar campaign effort.

Sunday morning, The New York Times revealed that the first video of the shirtless men was created by a staffer on the team, not a professional campaign ad company. It's unclear if this video was similarly crafted in-house.

