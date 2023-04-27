Ron DeSantis hits back at ‘woke’ Disney over Florida lawsuit
Ron DeSantis gives a speech during the Jerusalem Post conference at the Museum of Tolerance on April 27, 2023, in Jerusalem, Israel. - Amir Levy/Getty Images North America/TNS

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hit back at Disney on Thursday, accusing the “woke” theme park giant of angling for special treatment from his state. Speaking in Israel as he continues an international trade trip, the Florida governor and potential Republican presidential candidate claimed he was only leveling the playing field when he launched a feud with the Sunshine state’s biggest tourism draw, which is also one of the state’s biggest private employers. “They’re upset that they are actually having to live by the same rules as everybody else,” DeSantis said in Jerusalem. “The days of putting one ...