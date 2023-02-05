Ron DeSantis retaliates against Florida venue that hosted drag show in December
Ron DeSantis on Facebook.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has moved to retaliate against an Orlando-based performing arts venue in his state that recently hosted a drag show back in December of last year.

According to HuffPost, the Republican governor's move came after a 27-page complaint was filed by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The complaint accused the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation of violating Florida state law by “knowingly” welcoming attendees under the age of 18 to watch a show called “A Drag Queen Christmas.”

As a result of the complaint, DeSantis is moving to have the venue stripped of its liquor license.

Per the news outlet: "The Dec. 28 event was billed as the 8th annual holiday drag show. Photos from the venue show at least two children apparently being led into the audience. The complaint also contained still images of the stage; one featured a screen with a finger pointing into a holiday wreath. Others showed shirtless men and a costumed drag queen wearing antlers."

The complaint pointed out a total of six counts of civil violations according to Florida statutes' laws regarding lewd content being displayed where in the presence of minors.

"Songs performed included 'Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer,' which, according to the complaint, featured the following lyrics: 'Then one soggy Christmas Eve, Santa came to say, ‘Screwdolph with your nipples so bright won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?’” HuffPost reports.

It also highlighted a number of songs played during the show that it deemed controversial.

The move comes as DeSantis continues his attack on the LGBTQ community while accusing them of child abuse; one that appears to be lauded by his far-right supporters as speculation brews about his possible 2024 presidential run.