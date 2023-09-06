Ron DeSantis returned to the campaign trail with 2 fundraisers in Pennsylvania this week
Ron DeSantis, a GOP presidential contender, speaks on June 30, 2023, during the Moms for Liberty Annual Summit in Philadelphia. - Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis raised about $400,000 in a fundraising swing through Pennsylvania Tuesday, his campaign told The Inquirer. The trip marked DeSantis’ return to the campaign trail after a week hiatus overseeing recovery efforts in Florida following Hurricane Idalia. He met with donors at a luncheon in Harrisburg and an evening reception in Pittsburgh. Both events were closed to the press. For DeSantis, who has remained a distant second to former President Donald Trump in most state and national Republican presidential primary polls, the Pennsylvania trip was a rare visit...

