Ron Johnson was one of 3 GOP lawmakers who attended Mike Lindell's meeting to obstruct Jan. 6 vote: report
Ron Johnson speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) was one of three Republican lawmakers who attended MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's virtual meeting to discuss how they could possibly delay the election certification affirming President Joe Biden's win.

According to The Washington Post, the meeting took place just two days before the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. The group of individuals who met in person assembled at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Speaking to The Post, Lindell reportedly said that the meeting was for the purpose of discussing the possibility of delaying the election certification.

Other attendees also shared details about the meeting as they revealed a presentation was provided to highlight unfounded claims of alleged voter fraud. However, Johnson appears to be denying the claims.

During a recent radio interview, Johnson also spoke out about the meeting as he attempted to dismiss the reports about the topics discussed during the meeting. Speaking to Wisconsin's WTMG, the Republican lawmaker insisted he didn't "believe that (delaying the certification of the election) was ever discussed. They were talking about what machines might have done."

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), who attended Lindell's meeting in-person, also made remarks similar to Johnson's.

The Post's report also offered details about a memo that was sent to Johnson's office that called for former President Donald Trump to use the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the National Security Agency (NSA) to "run targeted inquires of NSA raw signals."

Johnson's office also addressed that report. In a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a spokesperson for the senator's office said, "Staff received the memo on January 13 and took no further action," a spokesperson from Johnson's office told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "The request from the Washington Post was the senator's first knowledge of this memo, he has not seen it."