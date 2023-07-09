Russia calls on NATO to discuss Ukraine nuclear plant at summit

(Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that the leaders of the U.S.-led transatlantic NATO defence alliance should discuss Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at their summit this week. NATO leaders will meet in Vilnius on July 11-12 to tackle a wide range of topics, from divisions over Ukraine's membership bid and Sweden's accession to boosting ammunitions stockpiles and reviewing the first defence plans in decades. Accusing Ukraine of "systematic infliction of damage" to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Zakharova said that "the NATO summit's key atte...
According to former Republican National Committee official Douglas Heye, Donald Trump could quickly wrap up the 2024 GOP presidential, nomination if he wins scores a decisive victory in the first Republican primary.
Noting that the Iowa caucus is in six months, Heye made the prediction to the CNN "State of the Union" panel that he can't see any chance that Trump could be derailed if we walks away with an early win.
Addressing host Jake Tapper, he first explained that Iowa caucus usually "culls the field" down to fewer candidates.
"If Donald Trump wins Iowa this time, the field is over," he stated. "So all things are going to come down to Iowa in this case. If Ron DeSantis wins, if Mike Pence is able to 99-county his way in a victory then we have a wide-open race.
"But if Donald Trump wins Iowa in January --and it is six months and one week to go so there is a long time - this race, I think is effectively over," he added.
A 45-year-old Louisiana woman was forced to travel out-of-state for an abortion nearly 2,000 miles from her home.
Victoria asked CNN to withhold her name because she feared for her safety and her family's safety.
The 45-year-old woman said she realized she was five months pregnant in a state with a ban on essentially all abortions.
"It was probably one of the hardest things I've had to go through, from the moment of discovering that I was pregnant at age 45 to actually having to have to take time off work, travel across the country, do a meeting with a doctor, and then take the pills and then skedaddle back home and then go to work like nothing had happened," Victoria recalled.
She said she picked Oregon because states neighboring Louisiana also had restrictive abortion laws.
"Once I saw that Oregon was so, so protective of reproductive rights, I said, 'Why would I think about going anywhere else?'" she remarked. "The second I got the definitive pregnancy result, I was like, 'OK, let's book a flight to Oregon. When can we do this?'"
Victoria was lucky enough to have an understanding boss who allowed her to work remotely for two days.
"She was the only person I actually kind of broke down and cried for," Victoria noted. "I think it's because I had been holding it back all week, and telling her was sort of the last thing that I needed to get in place before I could do everything."
Oregon allows abortions via telehealth, but only if the patient is in the state.
Victoria took two abortion medications — mifepristone, and misoprostol — before boarding a flight home.
"It was like a heavy period," she explained. "I took some Aleve, had to get some extra jumbo pads, and I bled a lot on the flights home, but it was fine."
"I had this feeling that I should be having some kind of deep, psychological moment of reckoning or something, but I didn't really feel that," she added. "I've never wanted to have a kid. I wasn't torn about this decision."
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), a critic of former President Donald Trump, was recently booed off stage at an event in his state.
During a performance at Red Rock Tap + Grill in Red Bank, singer Brian Kirk invited Murphy to the stage.
The governor was greeted with loud boos from the audience. After a moment, he turned and walked away.
"Hey, what did I tell you guys," Kirk scolded the audience. "Listen to me. Listen to me. He didn't want to hear that. He's a buddy of mine. This is not about politics. He's a friend of mine. Do not do that. Please. Don't do that."
