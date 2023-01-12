Russia changes commander again in Ukraine as battle for Soledar rages

By Olena Harmash and Clodagh Kilcoyne KYIV/NEAR BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow named a new commander for its invasion of Ukraine while Russian private military firm Wagner Group said its capture of the salt mining town Soledar in eastern Ukraine was complete, though the Ukrainian military said the battle was not over. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov as overall commander for what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, now in its 11th month. The change effectively demoted General Sergei Surovikin, wh...
Critics blast 8 Michigan Republicans who broke with tradition to vote against state's first Black House speaker
January 12, 2023
Following the same vein of the often-contentious partisanship discord of the last few years, Republican House members — newly in the minority for the first time since 2010 — caught flack Wednesday for appearing to try and undercut the new Democratic majorities and leadership.
That culminated in eight House Republicans voting against House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) for his new position, which is unusual considering both chambers traditionally vote unanimously in the mostly ceremonial procedure.
Tate, who is Black, is the first person of color to serve as House speaker in Michigan.
“It’s unfortunate that when legislators, regardless of party or worldview, have an opportunity to contribute to the history of Michigan empowering people of color they vote against diversity and inclusion,” said the Rev. Horace Sheffield III of Detroit, a leading civil rights activist who heads the Detroit Association of Black Organizations.
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats control both the House and the Senate and they are serving alongside Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who won reelection last year.
Although House Minority Leader Matt Hall (R-Marshall) voted for Tate and emphasized in a press conference later Wednesday that he looks forward to working together with the Democrat, several of his colleagues in the newly declared Freedom Caucus — state Reps. Steve Carra (R-Three Rivers), James DeSana (R-Carleton), Joseph Fox (R-Tecumseh), Neil Friske (R-Petoskey), Mike Hoadley (R-Au Gres), Matt Maddock (R-Milford), Angela Rigas (R-Hastings) and Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) — voted “no.”
There were also several Republican votes against state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia), who is the chamber’s first LGBTQ+ speaker pro tempore. And the caucus of far-right lawmakers issued a press release saying they didn’t support the rules for the lower chamber.
“Eight conservative Republicans voted against Joe Tate for Michigan speaker, and it took 15 tries for [U.S. House Speaker] Kevin McCarthy in Congress,” said the Rev. Charles Williams II of the National Action Network Michigan. “Republicans have turned into the party of obstruction and destruction.”
State Rep. Andrew Beeler (R-Fort Gratiot) also made a move to introduce the first bill of the new session, getting his measure in before Tate, bucking longstanding tradition. Majority leaders and speakers generally introduce the first bill or defer to another key member of their caucus.
“There’s a speaker’s prerogative” to introduce the first bill, Tate told reporters afterward on Wednesday.
Hall defended Beeler to reporters when asked whether the action is predictive of contention between the parties, saying that Beeler was in the House late Tuesday and early Wednesday to push through his bill cutting the retirement tax — legislation signed by the last GOP governor, Rick Snyder.
Under Beeler’s bill, seniors 67 years and older would be able to deduct $40,000 of all income from the state income tax, or $80,000 for couples filing jointly. Seniors aged 62 to 66 would also be able to deduct retirement income — $20,000 for individuals or $40,000 for joint filers.
On whether the votes against Tate and Beeler’s line-cutting to introduce a bill before Tate are indicative of disrespect toward the new speaker and Democratic majority, Hall said that there are fractures in both parties but he supports Tate’s leadership.
“I voted for Joe Tate, and … I believe that civility is important,” Hall said. “I am coming forward in good faith, wanting to work together to govern in the middle with Joe Tate and the Democrats. But they have to stay focused on these common sense policies that are going to help working families like the ones that we propose today.”
Hall announced on Wednesday that Republicans also want to increase Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). One of Democrats’ first bills also would expand the EITC.
When asked about the eight votes against his leadership on Wednesday, Tate told reporters he is focused on working with everyone.
“My focus is working together and I want to make sure that we’re doing that, Tate said. “So I think all went well today. I know we are going to have different opinions across this entire chamber, but I’m not concerned about that.
“I’m just ready to get to work.”
Advance reporter Ken Coleman contributed to this story.
Michigan Advance is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Michigan Advance maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Susan Demas for questions: info@michiganadvance.com. Follow Michigan Advance on Facebook and Twitter.
Republicans in George Santos' home district expose another lie
January 12, 2023
The Nassau County Republican Party on Wednesday called for the resignation of Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., for lying about his personal life and questions surrounding his finances.
After a New York Times report uncovered that Santos fabricated parts of his educational and professional background, other watchdog groups like the Campaign Legal Center began to look into his personal expenses and the true sources of his campaign money. Santos also repeatedly lied about his religion and ethnicity and his parent's relationship to the Holocaust.
Nassau County GOP Chairman Joseph G. Cairo at a Long Island news conference said that Santos' campaign was made up "of deceit, lies and fabrication," and accused him of deceiving voters.
"Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I'm calling for his immediate resignation," Cairo said. "His lies were not mere fibs. He disgraced the House of Representatives, and we do not consider him one of our congress people. He's not welcome here at Republican headquarters."
Cairo revealed that Santos lied to him in a private meeting.
"[He] told me, I remember specifically, that he was into sports a little bit—that he was a star on the Baruch volleyball team and they had won the league championship," Cairo said. "What can I tell ya?"
Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., also joined remotely from Washington D.C. to call for Santos to step down, as he violated the trust of "not only the voters, but people across America."
D'Esposito added that he "will not associate with [Santos] in Congress and I will encourage other representatives in the House of Representatives to join me in rejecting him."
Other Republican leaders said Santos is "not a normal person" and that he is an "out and out liar" who "needs help."
As soon as the news broke, Santos, who was in Washington, refused to step down.
"I will not," he told reporters on Capitol Hill. He then stepped into an elevator and refused to answer any other questions.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Santos reaffirmed that he plans to stay in office.
"I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living," he wrote. "I will NOT resign!"
The request amongst Republicans for Santos to step down is just another problem the GOP freshman has had to face in recent weeks. He is currently the subject of various inquiries from local and federal prosecutors about his financial dealings which could possibly lead to criminal charges.
Santos also found himself at the center of two formal ethics complaints this week after two Democratic lawmakers filed a formal complaint before the House's bipartisan Committee on Ethics to look into whether Santos broke the law when he filed his required financial disclosures late. The Federal Election Commission was also asked to investigate his campaign funding to see if he misrepresented his spending and hid the true source of his money.
Law enforcement officials in Brazil have also announced that they are reviving fraud charges against Santos linked to a stolen checkbook in 2008.
Top Republican leaders were hesitant to hold Santos accountable before, claiming they would handle questions about him "internally," despite reports from CNBC and the Washington Times that someone from his campaign impersonated House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff to get more money from donors.
'Race is irrelevant' in American life: Critics say new Arizona schools chief's far-right views are 'out of touch'
January 12, 2023
Republican Tom Horne says he intends to work across the aisle to improve education in Arizona, but his views on discipline, social emotional learning and racial issues in schools are so far to the right that finding a middle ground with Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs will prove challenging, if not impossible.
With a Republican-controlled legislature, and a Democratic governor, it’s unclear what he’ll be able to accomplish.
Horne, 77, beat incumbent Democrat Kathy Hoffman in the midterm to reprise his role as superintendent of public instruction, a seat he previously held from 2003 to 2011.
His No. 1 focus in his return to the position, Horne said during Hobbs’ inaugural ceremony last week, was to return the Arizona Department of Education to a focus on academics and to increase test scores.
During a State of Education address to the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday, Horne shared his department’s new mission statement: “The Department of Education is a service organization dedicated to raising academic results and empowering parents.”
High-stakes testing and school take-overs
As part of that mission, Horne wants to reimplement a standardized test that all students in the state must pass before they can graduate high school. Passing the Arizona Instrument to Measure Standards test, or AIMS, was a graduation requirement until 2015, when the legislature passed a bill lifting the requirement.
The bill to nix the requirement was backed by Republicans, who argued that administering the test needlessly wasted money and didn’t result in better education for students. On Wednesday Horne said the test was a way to hold students accountable.
During a recent meeting with Hobbs, Horne said that the governor didn’t express opposition to the idea of reinstating the test. A Hobbs representative told the Arizona Mirror that the governor or her spokespeople couldn’t answer questions about Horne’s plans before this story was published.
In another effort to boost academic performance, Horne said his administration was busy creating teams aimed at working with failing schools to help them improve. He added that, if failing schools don’t improve, the state should have the option of taking them over, something that almost happened to a handful of Arizona schools in 2008, during Horne’s previous term as superintendent.
Legislation considered last year would have allowed charter schools to take over failing district schools, though the measure ultimately failed to become law.
Beth Lewis, director of Save Our Schools Arizona, said that bringing in outsiders who are not from the community to take over schools like the ones threatened in 2008 was not a good idea. Those schools had large numbers of students living in poverty, and some were on tribal lands.
“It’s a bad look and bad practice,” Lewis said. “There’s no way that Governor Hobbs will let that happen.”
Horne also told lawmakers he wants to get rid of bilingual education for English language learners, something he worked on during his previous stint as superintendent. He prefers a switch to English immersion, which he said significantly improved English proficiency for students in the program.
The superintendent touted his administration’s efforts to deal with a backlog of parents who had applied for the state’s new, expanded school voucher program. He said that 171,000 parents had applied for the program and were waiting for approval when he took office, with some who had been waiting for months.
On his first day in office, Horne said his team approved 25,000 of those applications, worth $22 million in payments toward private schools and other non-public educational institutions.
Lewis, who led a campaign against the voucher expansion, said she found it worrisome that the Department of Education approved so many applications in one day, saying it’s unclear how that could be done while vetting the applications and private educational institutions set to receive the voucher funding.
“How could they approve that many in one day?” Lewis said in an interview with the Mirror. “It’s wild to me.”
Discipline
Horne raised some eyebrows during his Jan. 5 speech at the public inauguration ceremony when he promised a “return to traditional discipline.” During an interview with the Arizona Mirror, Horne clarified that he does not believe in corporal punishment, but was referring instead to suspensions and expulsions.
“When a kid gets suspended or expelled, believe me, it gets the parents’ attention, and I know that from 24 years of experience,” Horne said.
Black and Native students in Arizona are already suspended at higher rates than their peers.
But Horne said he’s heard from teachers who are getting little to no support from their administrators in dealing with students who get out of hand, saying that administrators tell teachers to help students use their social emotional learning skills or to participate in restorative justice programs. Horne doesn’t believe either of those strategies work.
“You can learn in a classroom where kids behave,” Horne said. “If you let them get away with anything, it degenerates into anarchy. Kids want structure, but they’ll test the teacher, and if the teacher’s not being supported with discipline, they become helpless and the kids get out of hand.”
After listening to Horne’s speech to the Senate committee, Lewis said that he was “out of touch” with what’s going on in Arizona schools today.
“His plans are authoritarian and discipline focused, punitive in nature, and are not what kids need to help them thrive,” she said.
Horne told the Senate committee that, especially after the devastating shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last year that left 19 students and two teachers dead, he wants to see a police officer or armed guard in every Arizona school.
In addition to upping the stakes when it comes to punishments, Horne also wants to get rid of social emotional learning — at least in its current form — and to nix what he says is critical race theory being taught in Arizona schools.
“Social emotional learning has been a front for critical race theory,” Horne told the Mirror.
Critical race theory is a concept created by legal scholars positing that racism is embedded in the structures of society, and is not simply the result of individual bias. But CRT has turned into a catchall term that critics use to describe any sort of teaching about race.
There is no evidence that the high-level academic concept is being taught in Arizona schools.
Republicans in the state legislature tried and failed last year to pass a bill banning CRT in Arizona classrooms. In 2021, a similar law was passed as part of the budget, but the Arizona Supreme Court ruled it and many other provisions were unconstitutionally shoehorned into the annual spending plan.
As evidence that CRT is being taught in Arizona classrooms, Horne sent the Mirror screenshots from a lesson in an English class at an Arizona high school that asked white students to consider their privilege, providing the example that they have the option of ignoring racism if they choose to.
“We need to teach kids that we’re all individuals,” Horne said. “We’re all brothers and sisters and we need to treat each other as individuals and that race is completely irrelevant.”
When asked if he had considered that race wasn’t irrelevant to the lived experiences of Black and Hispanic students, Horne said, “Race is irrelevant in the way we judge other people. People have different experiences, but I don’t believe that this is an oppressive society or a racist society. I’m very much against that kind of curriculum that teaches kids that they’re victims.”
He added that he’s been told that students are being asked to classify themselves as either the oppressors or the oppressed and that white students are “supposed to feel guilty 24 hours a day. And the kids who are minorities are supposed to think they can’t really achieve anything because the system is against them.”
While Horne said he doesn’t believe in social emotional learning as it was taught during the Hoffman administration, he did say he wants students to be “taught to be kind to one another.”
He plans to substitute social emotional learning with a program called Character Counts, used in schools when he previously had the superintendent job. Character Counts includes six pillars of character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, citizenship and caring.
“We try to do that in a way that doesn’t detract from academics,” Horne said, by building the lessons into the existing academic structure.
Lewis said she found it “devastating” that Horne failed to mention mental health during his remarks to the Senate committee, noting that families are struggling to pay for food and housing, making life extra difficult for some students.
“Test scores won’t improve if kids aren’t well fed, well taken care of and not traumatized,” she said.
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.
