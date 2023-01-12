Russia changes commander again in Ukraine as battle for Soledar rages

By Olena Harmash and Clodagh Kilcoyne KYIV/NEAR BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow named a new commander for its invasion of Ukraine while Russian private military firm Wagner Group said its capture of the salt mining town Soledar in eastern Ukraine was complete, though the Ukrainian military said the battle was not over. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov as overall commander for what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, now in its 11th month. The change effectively demoted General Sergei Surovikin, wh...