Russia pulls out of Black Sea Grain Initiative

Russia has withdrawn from the UN- and Turkey-brokered deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain across the Black Sea, the Kremlin has said. Speaking on 17 July, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Black Sea Grain Initiative had expired and Moscow would not agree to extend it and would no longer cooperate with its terms. “The Black Sea arrangements have ceased to be in force today,” Peskov explained. “Unfortunately, the part concerning Russia in this Black Sea agreement has not been fulfilled. Therefore, it is being terminated.” The deal, brokered in Istan...
Bitter feud between MTG and Boebert could erupt into 'a fistfight at any moment': report
July 17, 2023
The relationship between Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is even worse than it appears.
Their feud triggered the expulsion of Greene from the right-wing Freedom Caucus after she called Boebert a "little b*tch" to her face, but other GOP lawmakers say the acrimony is palpable, reported The Daily Beast.
“A fistfight could break out at any moment,” said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), who made clear he was serious, but compared the situation to "professional wrestling." “I am friends with both of them. It’s entertaining to think that a fistfight could break out at any movement. I kind of dig that."
Another GOP lawmaker close to both women said the situation wasn't sustainable and that one of them would destroy the other -- but couldn't predict the outcome.
“They will be nailing that coffin shut and one of them is still in there kicking and screaming,” that lawmaker said.
Greene has refused to accept a phone call from Freedom Caucus chairman Scott Perry (R-PA) notifying her of the expulsion, and instead has suggested a conversation on the House floor, according to multiple sources, but the Georgia Republican is apparently upset that her expulsion came in a hastily called meeting.
“We were advised that there was an unscheduled meeting being scheduled, but there was no — I didn’t receive any kind of specific advisement on what was going to be discussed at that meeting,” said Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), a Greene ally.
Other caucus members declined to comment on the meeting or discuss whether Greene had been given an opportunity to defend herself.
“I’m not interested in that bullsh*t,” said Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO).
A lawmaker familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that Boebert had initially seconded a motion at that meeting to allow Greene to remain in the caucus, but she later voted for her expulsion along with an “overwhelming” number of Freedom Caucus members.
Boebert refused to comment, while Greene declined to discuss specifics and bristled at the line of questioning.
“Dude, do you do anything besides report on complete drama and bullsh*t?” Greene said. “No, I’m serious.”
Waterborne drones struck the sole bridge connecting Russia to the annexed Crimea peninsula on Monday, in a deadly attack on a vital supply route claimed by Ukraine's security services.
The explosion hit the Kerch bridge, a major conduit for Russia's troops in Ukraine, just hours before a crucial deal to export Ukrainian grain was to expire.
Kyiv's navy and SBU security service carried out a "special operation" using seaborne drones, a security service source told AFP.
Russian authorities said a civilian couple was killed and their daughter wounded in the attack on the bridge, which was also damaged last year in a blast that Moscow blamed on Kyiv.
Local officials said traffic had been halted and asked tourists to stay in their lodgings.
News of the attack came as the clock was ticking down on the deal that allows Ukraine to export its grain via the Black Sea, with the agreement set to expire at the end of Monday.
There was no word from talks in Istanbul, where Turkish and UN officials were trying to persuade Russia to agree another extension of the deal that was first signed there in July 2022.
Over the course of the last year, the Black Sea Grain Initiative has enabled the export in cargo of more than 32 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain.
But that traffic has come to a halt because of Russia's refusal so far to renew the deal.
"The applications have not been approved by all parties," said a statement from the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) that oversees the agreement. "No new ships have been approved to participate since 27 June."
The last cargo ship cleared by the signatories to the deal -- Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations -- Turkish bulk carrier TQ Samsun, was headed across the Black Sea from the Ukrainian port of Odesa towards Istanbul, the Marine Traffic website showed late Sunday.
- Russia's objections -
On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was optimistic about the prospects of the grain deal being renewed again.
But his claim that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin saw eye to eye on the matter was not echoed in Moscow, as a Kremlin spokesman quickly said that they had made no such declaration.
Putin has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the agreement, arguing that elements of the deal allowing the export of Russian food and fertilisers had not been honoured.
According to data from the JCC, China and Turkey are the main beneficiaries of the grain shipments, as well as developed economies.
The deal has helped the World Food Programme bring relief to countries facing critical food shortages such as Afghanistan, Sudan and Yemen.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has been working hard to get the deal renewed. He supports removing hurdles to Russia exporting its fertilisers and sent Putin a letter on last week.
- Fierce fighting -
Ukraine was pushing ahead with its counteroffensive, with Kyiv on Monday saying its forces had retaken several square kilometres of territory around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces seized in May.
Bakhmut, once home to 70,000 people and known for its sparkling wine and salt mine, has been destroyed by the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.
In the Kupyansk area of Kharkiv region Russian forces had been "actively advancing since the end of last week," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said.
Kyiv last month began its highly anticipated fightback against entrenched Russian troops after stockpiling Western weapons and building up its offensive forces.
It has recently acknowledged difficult battles and called on the United States and other allies to provide long-range weapons and artillery.
"People should understand what price we pay for (advancing)," a commander on the ground, "Bulat", told AFP. "There are a lot of enemies. We need time to grind them down."
Revealed: Trump coup lawyer's role in crafting right-wing novel about Jesus-loving SCOTUS justice
July 17, 2023
Nearly two decades before he gained infamy by authoring the so-called "coup memo" that advised then-Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election, attorney John Eastman took on an advisory role in crafting a right-wing novel about a Jesus-loving Supreme Court justice.
The Daily Beast's Jose Pagliery reports that Eastman served as a legal consultant for "Deadlock," a 2002 novel about a liberal Supreme Court justice who becomes a hardcore born-again Christian after having a near-death experience.
According to Pagliery, the book "infantilizes a middle-aged woman whose intellect earned her a seat on the nation’s highest court, recycles tired conservative talking points about abortion mills, and demonizes liberals by reducing them to literary tropes" and probably would have been completely forgotten were it not for Eastman's role in crafting it.
Among the more amusing sections of the book is the now-converted liberal justice falling hard for a jeans-wearing preacher with rugged good looks and who had "tanned arms" that were described as "glistening with perspiration."
Pagilery discovered Eastman's role in crafting the book when he saw that its author, James Scott Bell, donated $100 to Eastman's legal defense fund as he tries to fight off being potentially disbarred for his role in trying to help Trump illegally cling to power.
"Praying for you, John," Bell wrote in a message to Eastman when he made his donation. "You helped me with my novel about the Supreme Court years ago."
