Russia rains down 100 missiles on Ukraine in largest ever attack on energy infrastructure

By Dominic Culverwell in London Russia relentlessly launched 100 missiles at 11 Ukrainian regions on the afternoon of November 15, just days after the war-torn country celebrated the liberation of Kherson. The tidal wave of strikes is the largest attack on Ukraine’s power system since the start of the war, according to Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned grid operator, was forced to act immediately and introduced emergency blackouts across the entire country to stabilise the power system’s operation, the Kyiv Independent reported. The missiles destro...
Watch live: Trump makes major announcement at Mar-a-Lago
November 15, 2022
Donald Trump assembled the national press at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday for a major announcement.
Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for The New York Times, previewed the announcement under the headline, "Trump's Precarious Moment."
"The defeat of so many of Trump’s allies in last week’s midterm contests and the failure of Republicans to run away with an election that they should have easily won if history were a guide have raised questions about whether he is at a moment of weakness," Baker wrote.
Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) also wondered why Trump was announcing at such a moment of weakness.
"One of the main signs that Trump has lost political clout is that conservatives have shown they are more willing to criticize him," Baker wrote. "Trump is also no longer the unquestioned presidential front-runner, according to surveys conducted since last week’s disappointing midterms for Republicans. They show he faces serious potential competition from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who cruised to a landslide re-election victory in Florida, should he choose to run."
Mike Lindell, who was on hand for Trump's announcement, said the former president would spread "a message of hope."
Watch below or at this link:
Live: Former President Donald Trump to make 'special announcement' youtu.be
J6 adviser: Arizona GOP chair could blow the lid off Trump's election plot
November 15, 2022
On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," former Republican congressman and House January 6 Committee adviser Denver Riggleman weighed in on the efforts to gain communications by key allies of former President Donald Trump.
This comes after the Supreme Court shut down a request by Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward, who is suspected of working with Trump's allies to create a list of fraudulent presidential electors, to shut down a subpoena of her phone records — a subpoena which, according to Riggleman, could produce valuable information.
"Let me tell you, metadata and data is very powerful," said Riggleman. "When you talk about Kelli Ward, you're talking about someone who could be in the political side and the legal and the militant side. So when you have individuals fighting their phone records, you wonder why. And there could be one or two calls that go to people that are rally or right extremist groups and there are White House numbers and who was she talking to in the White House around January 6."
"As far as the Secret Service texts, I would like to see what is policing," said Riggleman. "But the before and after could be very powerful. On the Secret Service texts, if they could put that thread together it is very interesting to see who thought Trump was doing the right thing and who was supporting him and things of that nature. As far as Kelli Ward, I think you have a factor for people whose data out there, whether they realize, that the technical teams have a millions of lines of data and there is a link system to see the connections very quickly. And it is very, very robust. So I think you see that is why people are fighting."
Furthermore, continued Riggleman, when it comes to Clarence Thomas — whose wife was heavily involved in pressuring Arizona lawmakers to throw out the 2020 election results, and who was one of only two justices to vote in favor of Ward's request, it is "not a surprise that he voted against this."
"I have a special place in my heart with the Thomases, and it is to a point that if there is not more investigation into Ginni Thomas, I don't know what to say," said Riggleman. "I think she's key. I was one of the first to see the text messages, I think we need to do a much deeper drive into Ginni Thomas and some of the people around her."
Denver Riggleman on Kelli Ward and Ginni Thomas youtu.be
Republican governor wonders why politically weak Trump is still announcing after GOP 'got crushed'
November 15, 2022
As Donald Trump prepared a major announcement at Mar-a-Lago, the Republican Governor's Association was holding a meeting in Orlando.
Fox News reporter Paul Steinhauser interviewed Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH), who won re-election by over 15 percentage points.
"Look, he's going to make an announcement tonight, no one's going to be surprised, there'll be no new news, it won't clear the field," Sununu predicted.
"He's really making the announcement at one of his weakest political points, right? I mean, we just got crushed in this election, you could make the argument he's never been weaker politically," Sununu continued.
IN OTHER NEWS: Top Arizona Republican calls for 'unmitigated disaster' Kelli Ward to resign
"It's really an announcement from a defensive position and therefore I think it's going to make a little bit of news and we're all going to move on," he said.
When asked, the governor of the state that prides itself on its "first in the nation" position in the GOP primary calendar, did not rule out a 2024 presidential bid.
Watch below or at this link.
\u201c2024 Watch: @GovChrisSununu - asked by @FoxNews about tonight's #DonaldTrump announcement - says "he\u2019s really making an announcement at one of his weakest political points....you could make the argument that he\u2019s never been weaker politically" #2024Election #nhpolitics #FITN\u201d— Paul Steinhauser (@Paul Steinhauser) 1668550142
