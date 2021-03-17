Russia recalls US ambassador after Biden threatens sanctions for election-meddling

The origin of life on Earth is one of the most complex puzzles facing scientists. It involves not only identifying the numerous chemical reactions that must take place to create a replicating organism, but also finding realistic sources for the ingredients needed for each of the reactions.



One particular problem that has long faced scientists who study the origin of life is the source of the elusive element, phosphorus. Phosphorus is an important element for basic cell structures and functions. For example, it forms the backbone of the double helix structure of DNA and the related molecule RNA.

Though the element was widespread, almost all phosphorus on the early Earth – around 4 billion years ago – was trapped in minerals that were essentially insoluble and unreactive. This means the phosphorus, while present in principle, was not available to make the compounds needed for life.

In a new paper, we show lightning strikes would have provided a widespread source of phosphorus. This means lightning strikes may have helped spark life on Earth, and may be continuing to help life start on other Earth-like planets.

One potential source of phosphorus on the early Earth is the unusual mineral schreibersite, which is found in small amounts in meteorites. Experiments have shown that schreibersite can dissolve in water, creating aqueous phosphorus which can react and form a variety of organic molecules important for life. Examples include nucleotides, the building blocks of DNA and RNA, and phosphocholine, a precursor to the lipid molecules that make up the cell membrane.

But there's another potential source for schreibersite. While studying a glass structure created by a lightning strike called a fulgurite, we found a substantial amount of the unusual phosphorus mineral inside the glass.

If lightning strikes created a large amount of schreibersite, and other reactive phosphorus minerals, then lightning could be an alternate source of the reactive phosphorus needed for life.

To determine if this was the case, we estimated the amount of phosphorus made available by lightning strikes from 4.5 billion years ago, when the Earth formed, to 3.5 billion years ago when we have the earliest fossil evidence of life.





Our study

To do this, we needed to estimate three things: the number of fulgurites formed each year; how much phosphorus was in the rocks on early Earth; and how much of that phosphorus is turned into usable phosphorus, by the lightning strikes.

Fulgurites form when lightning strikes the ground, so first we needed to know how much lightning there was. To determine the amount of lightning, we looked at estimates of the amount of CO₂ in the atmosphere on early Earth and estimates of how much lightning there would be on Earth for different amounts of CO₂. The CO₂ in the atmosphere can be used to estimate global temperature, which is a key factor in controlling the frequency of thunderstorms.