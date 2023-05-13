(Reuters) - Russia rejects accusations by a Turkish opposition leader that Moscow interfered in the country's presidential election, domestic news agencies cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main challenger of President Tayyip Erdogan, said on Friday his party has concrete evidence of Russia's responsibility for the release of "deep fake" online content ahead of the vote on Sunday. Russia has been accused in the past of meddling in foreign polls, including in U.S. elections, which it denies. "We categorically do not accept the accusations of in...
Russia rejects accusations it interfered in Turkey elections, news agencies report
May 13, 2023, 3:11 PM ET