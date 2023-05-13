Russia rejects accusations it interfered in Turkey elections, news agencies report

Lindell said, "For the next couple weeks — could be for two to four weeks — we're offering stock to the public," adding "This is gonna be amazing!"

The RSB host interrupted the conspiracy theorist, saying to viewers, "Hang on a second, he spent over 40 million dollars," before the Lindell continued, "I spent over $40 million, and I need help. We need help making our voice bigger. I can't tell the details. The lawyer says, 'I will only let you tell this much.'"

The CEO's offer comes after CNN reported last month he was ordered to pay $5 million to software developer Robert Zeidman, who sued the voter fraud conspiracy theorist over his 2020 election false claim.

According to The Washington Post, "Zeidman had examined Lindell's data and concluded that not only did it not prove voter fraud, it also had no connection to the 2020 election," adding, "He was the only expert who submitted a claim, arbitration records show."

