Russia reports advances in northeast, Ukraine disagrees

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia and Ukraine presented vastly different accounts of fighting in northeastern Ukraine on Tuesday, with Moscow reporting advances by its troops and Kyiv saying it had seized the initiative in the region. Both sides reported no letup in the fighting. Ukraine has reported a measure of progress in a counteroffensive launched early last month in the east and in capturing villages in the south, while Moscow says it has contained any move forward by Kyiv's forces. The top U.S. general, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he believed Ukraine's counter-...