Russia reports advances in northeast, Ukraine disagrees

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia and Ukraine presented vastly different accounts of fighting in northeastern Ukraine on Tuesday, with Moscow reporting advances by its troops and Kyiv saying it had seized the initiative in the region. Both sides reported no letup in the fighting. Ukraine has reported a measure of progress in a counteroffensive launched early last month in the east and in capturing villages in the south, while Moscow says it has contained any move forward by Kyiv's forces. The top U.S. general, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he believed Ukraine's counter-...
By Joseph Ax (Reuters) - Illinois' top court on Tuesday upheld a 2021 state law that eliminated cash bail and ordered that it take effect in September, clearing the way for the state to implement one of the most sweeping bail reforms in the nation. The law, passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature and signed by Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker, had been blocked after a judge found in December that it violated the state constitution. Several other states, including New Jersey, New York and California, have taken steps to reduce the use of cash bail, in which defendants charged with cert...
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday that her office has filed charges against 16 “fake electors” on allegations they signed paperwork falsely claiming that Donald Trump won the state’s election that was part of a broader effort to overturn the results, NBC News reports.
Jane C. Timm writes for NBC News that the “16 people being charged in Michigan allegedly met in the basement of the state's Republican Party headquarters and signed multiple certificates claiming they were the duly elected and qualified electors for president and vice president of the United States of America for the state of Michigan, Nessel said in recorded remarks."
“That was a lie. They weren’t the duly elected and qualified electors, and each of the defendants knew it,” she continued.
Legal expert Ryan Goodman said Tuesday he believes Nessel has a “strong case.”
“For starters, the Trump electors' document contained clear false statements like: ‘we convened and organized in the State Capitol.’” Goodman tweeted, noting that “In truth, they met (secretly) in GOP headquarters basement.”
The judge in former President Donald Trump's classified documents trial said Tuesday that a mid-December trial date would be too soon, CNN reported.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon also seemed "skeptical of arguments from Donald Trump’s lawyers that he couldn’t get a fair trial while running for president," according to CNN.
Cannon didn't set a trial date but she plans to do so "promptly."
