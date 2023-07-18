Russia reports advances in northeast, Ukraine disagrees

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday that her office has filed charges against 16 “fake electors” on allegations they signed paperwork falsely claiming that Donald Trump won the state’s election that was part of a broader effort to overturn the results, NBC News reports.

Jane C. Timm writes for NBC News that the “16 people being charged in Michigan allegedly met in the basement of the state's Republican Party headquarters and signed multiple certificates claiming they were the duly elected and qualified electors for president and vice president of the United States of America for the state of Michigan, Nessel said in recorded remarks."

