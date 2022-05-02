Russia reroutes internet traffic in occupied Ukraine to its infrastructure

KYIV (Reuters) - Russia has rerouted internet traffic in the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson through Russian communications infrastructure, the internet service disruption monitor NetBlocks said on Monday. The move appeared aimed at tightening Moscow's grip on a region where it claims it has taken full control. Russia-appointed authorities in parts of Kherson have said the region would start using the Russian rouble on May 1. London-based NetBlocks said it had tracked a near-total internet blackout across Kherson region on Saturday that affected various Ukrainian providers. Connection was...
On Monday, the Los Angeles Timesreported that skeletal human remains from roughly 40 years ago have been found in a barrel as the water line of Lake Mead in Southern Nevada recede to record lows — and that there are likely still more bodies under the surface that will be exposed by the water crisis.
"The receding waters at Lake Mead, the country’s largest manmade reservoir, have dropped to historic lows. The levels are so shallow that a barrel containing skeletal remains was found Sunday immersed in mud, reports KLAS-TV in Las Vegas," reported Nathan Solis. "Based on personal items found in the barrel, police think it has been at the bottom of the lake since the 1980s. Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metro Police told the news station the person was likely killed four decades ago and was found around 3 p.m. Sunday by boaters."
Lake Mead, the reservoir created by the Hoover Dam, is an essential body of water that serves Las Vegas and the farmland in neighboring Arizona and California.
Spencer added that it will be difficult to identify the remains — and that there is probably more.
"'I think anybody can understand there are probably more bodies that have been dumped in Lake Mead, it’s just a matter of, are we able to recover those?' Spencer said," the report continued. "A photo of the skeleton in a partially exposed barrel was shared with the news station. An official with the Clark County Coroner’s Office said the department could not comment on the investigation. Police said they would reach out to outside experts, including at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, to help identify the remains."
So far, the drought has caused Lake Mead to recede to 150 feet below its usual levels. It is now so low that some of the higher up intake pipes have been exposed.
On Monday, former Gen. David Petraeus told CNN's Jake Tapper that a key Russian military official is feeling the heat for the ongoing failure of the invasion of Ukraine.
"We're told that the chief of staff for the Russian military recently visited Ukraine, including the Donbas region," said Tapper. "The U.S. says it isn't sure why he traveled to the Russian front lines. What do you make of that?"
"Well, he's probably trying to figure out what is going on, why can't we make progress?" said Petraeus, who previously headed the CIA. "He's down there trying to work with the commander. You know, they now have one commander in charge, General Dvornikov, the Butcher of Syria, known for the bombing of Aleppo in 2016. They really haven't made the progress that they hoped to achieve. And so he's probably down there trying to figure out why is it that we can't achieve combined armed effects. Why is it we can't integrate air and ground operations, why aren't we doing better? And of course, he did narrowly avoid, apparently, the demolition of the command post at which he was located during his visit. With a loss of another Russian general, reportedly."
"So again, he is probably getting desperate," said Petraeus. "I'm sure that President Putin is putting enormous pressure on him and on Defense Minister Shoigu, to achieve something, again, that he can announce, Putin can announce, on 9 May in Moscow."
Petraeus has previously predicted that Putin will face severe political consequences for the Ukraine invasion as the worldwide embargo against Russia causes economic collapse. The war, which experts once feared would result in Russia rapidly seizing the capital city of Kyiv, has stalled out with Russia struggling to hold territory in the east.
It's been claimed that numerous Russian generals have also been killed in combat, which Petraeus has explained is due to a breakdown in the Russian military's command structure.
A longshot candidate challenging Ohio’s incumbent governor in a Republican primary shared a photo of himself in front of a sign depicting an image of syringes arranged as a swastika — the chosen symbol of Nazi Germany as it waged a systematic slaughter of millions of Jews and others in Europe.
Joe Blystone, a cattle farmer often seen campaigning in a cowboy hat and bushy beard, posted a photo Friday on his campaign’s Twitter account. It shows him standing in front of a banner for a local of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers.
Behind him, a man holds a sign reading “NO JAB NO JOB” — presumably a statement in opposition to employers requiring vaccination as a term of employment. That sign shows the swastika-syringes image.
Blystone’s campaign did not respond to questions about why Blystone is distributing a photo of himself in front of Nazi imagery. The local and national offices of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers did not respond to inquiries.
“I’m not anti-vax. I’m not anti-mask. I’m pro-choice,” Blystone said in a March interview with the Cincinnati Enquirer. “If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you want to get a vax, get a vax. It shouldn’t be our government pushing you one way or another.”
Both Blystone and challenger Jim Renacci are seeking to oust incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine in the Republican primary. Election Day is Tuesday, May 3. The Republican victor will take on one of two candidates running for the Democratic ticket.
The photo follows a pattern of Nazi imagery and rhetoric popping up in conservative political demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates.
In April 2020, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner pledged not to allow Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton to turn the state into Nazi Germany. Rep. Kris Jordan connected masks, vaccines, and vaccination records to the Holocaust. U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel made similar comments. Rep. Nino Vitale called Acton, who is Jewish, a “globalist health director.” The term “globalist” is used as an anti-Semitic slur. Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson compared a requirement to show proof of vaccination for bars and restaurants in Washington D.C. to Nazi officials demanding identification from Jewish citizens.
“Medical procedures designed to save lives are not comparable to the Holocaust, in which six million Jews and millions of others were murdered,” said Sara Scheinbach, a senior associate regional director of the Cleveland region of the Anti-Defamation League, which advocates against anti-Semitism.
“All leaders, especially politicians, should call out these obscene comparisons, rather than celebrate them.”
Nazi officials implemented rules forcing Jewish people to wear identifying badges between 1939 and 1945, according to the U.S. Holocaust Museum. It was part of a campaign to stigmatize and dehumanize Jews and segregate and control them before deporting them to concentration camps.
“Making reckless comparisons to the Holocaust, the murder of six million Jews, for a political agenda is outrageous and deeply offensive,” the museum said in a statement. “Those who carelessly invoke Anne Frank, the star badge, and the Nuremberg Trials exploit history and the consequences of hate.”
