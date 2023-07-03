Russia's Medvedev says standoff with West to last decades, Ukraine conflict 'permanent'

By Andrew Osborn LONDON (Reuters) - Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president, has warned that Moscow's confrontation with the West will last decades and that its conflict with Ukraine could become permanent. Medvedev, once seen in the West as a liberal moderniser, has emerged as one of Russia's most outspoken hawks since Moscow launched what it called a "special military operation" in Ukraine last year. Now deputy head of the Security Council, his views reflect some of the thinking at the Kremlin's top level, according to Russian officials. In an article for the government's Rossiiskaya Gaze...