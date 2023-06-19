Russia's Navalny defends himself in court against new extremism charges

MELEKHOVO, Russia (Reuters) -Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny appeared before a Russian court on Monday to defend himself against new charges of extremism that could extend his prison term by decades. The hearing took place at the IK-6 penal colony in Melekhovo, about 235 km (145 miles) east of Moscow, where Navalny is already serving sentences totalling 11-1/2 years. His supporters accuse Russian authorities of trying to break him in prison to silence his criticism of President Vladimir Putin, something the Kremlin denies. Journalists were not admitted to the court room, but were able ...