Russia's Prigozhin posts first video since mutiny, hints he's in Africa

(Reuters) - Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin posted his first video address since leading a short-lived mutiny in late June, appearing in a clip - possibly shot in Africa - on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner group on Monday. Prigozhin is seen standing in a desert area in camouflage and with a rifle in his hands. In the distance, there are more armed men and a pickup truck. Reuters was not able to geolocate or verify the date of the video, but Prigozhin's comments and some posts in the pro-Wagner channels suggested it was filmed in Africa. "The temperature is +50 - everyth...