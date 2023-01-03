Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia says 63 servicemen killed in Makiivka

(Reuters) - Russia acknowledged that dozens of its troops were killed in one of the Ukraine war's deadliest strikes, angering Russian nationalists, including lawmakers, and drawing demands for commanders to be punished for housing soldiers alongside an ammunition dump. FIGHTING * In a rare disclosure, Russia said 63 Russian soldiers had been killed in a Ukrainian New Year's Eve attack on their quarters in the town of Makiivka, triggering furious criticism of the military leadership from lawmakers and pro-war bloggers. * Four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers hit the site, the defen...