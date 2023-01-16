Russia says British tanks sent to Ukraine 'will burn'

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Monday that the tanks Britain plans to send to Ukraine "will burn", warning the West that supplying a new round of more advanced weapons to Ukraine would not change the course of the war. Since President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, the United States and its allies have given tens of billions of dollars' worth of weaponry including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles and communications systems. Britain said on Saturday it would send 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks as well as other advanced artillery support in the c...
The Republicans' dangerous bankruptcy of ideas
January 16, 2023
In The Liberal Imagination (1950), Lionel Trilling explained why European society collapsed under the weight of fascism and “totalitarian communism.” How could a free and democratic culture destroy itself? Because, Trilling said, it was “bankrupt of ideas.”
Europe’s collapse “revealed the dangers of a society that puts limits on the free play of the intellect,” wrote Jennifer Ratner-Rosenhagen, explaining Trilling’s views. He said that “in the modern situation,” meaning the early 20th century, “it’s just when a movement despairs of having ideas that it turns to force, which it masks in ideology.”
I applied Trilling’s concept in a recent piece to anti-trans laws and the American imagination. But it can be applied to the GOP, too.
It’s not going to destroy itself the way Europe did.
But it might destroy the global economy.
“Free play of the intellect”
For years, Republican talking points were strictly enforced. New ideas were suspect. Fealty to tax cuts and deregulation was binding. Independent thinking was verboten. Modern conservatism began with a profusion of ideas. (See Russell Kirk’s The Conservative Mind or the journal he founded, Modern Age.) Four decades later, it has devolved into a means of rationalizing multiple cults of personality.
Over time, there were severe limits on “the free play of the intellect” if only because expedience demanded it. Eventually, as restrictions got tighter, the GOP became “bankrupt of ideas.” The only ideas that remained were vestiges of the past and resentments of the present. The only idea appearing to gain the attention of the new House Republican majority is impeaching someone, anyone, somewhere.
While the Republicans were tightening the coils of innovation, the Democrats and their intellectuals were releasing them, churning out new and useful ideas and policies for years (in forums such as The American Prospect, Democracy and Washington Monthly). Some of them reached their zenith in the administration of Joe Biden.
Those ideas, especially the belief that spending, not tax cuts, spurs economic growth, came at just the right time. What began as “a battle for the soul of the nation” quickly turned, for Biden, into a battle against an existential threat, the covid. In short order, Biden, as president, assimilated progressivism’s most useful ideas.
History coming back around
The shift from supply-side economics, which concerns scarcity, to demand-side economics, which concerns abundance, was too historic to ignore. Bloomberg Businessweek’s Alan Crawford, in “Big Government Is Back with Massive State Interventions,” said governments the world over are stabilizing economies rocked by inflation with huge public investments or even “nationalization.”
“From Washington to Tokyo, policymakers are going above and beyond to cushion the blow from surging prices on consumers and businesses,” wrote Bloomberg Businessweek’s Alan Crawford. “Some of this is tactical — fuel subsidies and food assistance programs can win votes — but the spending is also motivated by strategic considerations about economic competitiveness.”
“Massive state intervention” is another way of saying that the US, under Biden, is re-reviving ideas about the political economy that had been revived in a previous era in our history, when progressives looked to Germany without knowing they were “reimporting the modified themes of the earlier American school of political economy,” wrote historian of economics Michael Lind in Land of Promise.
Lind said Germany of the late 19th century had modeled itself on the “American system” of Henry Clay and Daniel Webster “by creating a large internal market and using a protective tariff to promote its infant industries.” Rather than Bismarckian authoritarianism, Lind said, Germany adopted what it called “American-style democracy.”
The American progressives of the early 1900s, Lind wrote, brought those ideas back home in order “to found the institutional school of American economics, which had a profound influence on American reform in the first half of the 20th century, even though it was marginalized in the American academy after World War II by excessively abstract, unrealistic approaches to economics.”
Those “excessively abstract, unrealistic approaches to economics” prevailed for pretty much Joe Biden’s entire time in public service. He and most Democrats ran from the word “spending.” “Spending” is what they did in Soviet Russia, after all. But in the face of an existential threat like the covid, spending has taken on a new high-beam glow. In the middle of a national crisis, spending isn’t wasteful. It’s useful. It’s another way of practicing statecraft.
Statecraft and stagecraft
Some Republicans still cling to the old ways of thinking about the political economy, but most have abandoned “excessively abstract” economics – ie, “neoliberalism” – in favor of “the culture war,” “owning the libs” and any theatrical hoo-hah that wins time on Fox.
They do, however, pretend to care.
Here we find the least recognized difference between the parties.
The Democrats believe ideas are crucial to democratic politics and republican government. Under Biden, who folded into his administration, in the face of crises, the most useful of progressive ideas, the Democrats have returned to being the party of statecraft.
The Republicans, however, won’t craft anything. Taking any action would mean taking some responsibility. They can’t have that. The GOP stopped caring about republican government after the election of the first Black president. They stopped caring about democratic politics under Donald Trump. They stopped caring about ideas.
All they have left is pretending to serve the people.
All they have left is stagecraft.
“Force, which it masks in ideology”
Stagecraft, however, is hardly benign.
The “conservative movement,” another way of saying the Republicans’ four-decade-old hegemony, is like all political movements. It began with fresh ideas, a burst of intellectual energy seeking to countervail the presumptions and preconditions that shaped the status quo.
Over time, the movement’s ideas attracted attention, resources and people. Properly organized, and with enough effort, it went on to achieve its goal. The election of Ronald Reagan undid the status quo of Roosevelt. It established the Republicans’ 40-year hegemony.
But with success and power comes apathy, decadence and decline. “Excessively abstract” economics - tax cuts and deregulation – seemed fresh in the late 20th century. By the second decade of the 21st century, however, it seemed more rote than revolutionary.
Abandoned by most Republicans in favor of “the culture war” and “owning the libs,” and impotent in the face of the covid pandemic and its inflationary consequences, it was just a matter of time, as Trilling might have said, before the conservative movement despaired of having ideas and turned to “force, which it masks in ideology.”
Persuasion out, extortion in
Kevin McCarthy, the new speaker of the House, bargained away much of his power to secure the support of Republican anarchists, who want to use the debt ceiling (the cap of what the government can borrow) to extort the country into meeting their demands.
According to historian Heather Cox Richardson, McCarthy appears ready to go along. “McCarthy said he would not agree to raising the debt limit — that is, honoring the debts the country has already incurred — without ‘fiscal reforms.’ That promise seems to hold the threat of a showdown over a national default,” she wrote last night. (The debt ceiling is expected to be reached sometime this year.)
This danger, however, is usually met with shrugging indifference. The Republicans can’t possibly mean it, the thinking goes, since allowing the US to default on its debts would trigger armageddon. As I said some time ago, $15 trillion in household wealth would poofthph.
They mean it. They don’t have anything else to offer. In the absence of ideas, as Trilling said, they have turned to force, which the GOP masks in ideology. They are going to force the US, and the world, to bend to their will. Democratic persuasion is out. Extortion is in.
The Republicans are “bankrupts of ideas,” because they put “limits on the free play of the intellect,” because they don’t care about thinking as much as they care about obedience to their authority. They won’t destroy themselves the way Europe did in the Second World War.
But they might destroy other things.
Republicans' performative championing of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called out by MSNBC host
January 16, 2023
Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the day the civil rights leader is celebrated with acts of community service and conversation about the strive for equal rights.
One thing MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan predicted is Republican Party members posting sentiments that twist Dr. King's quotes to fit their agendas.
Hasan began his Sunday night segment by saying that it took more than 20 years before Congress would pass a law making the slain civil rights leader's birthday a national holiday.
"Prominent Republicans at the time, like the late Sen. John McCain and the current GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IL), voted against it," the host recalled.
One thing Republicans tend to do is take a key message from his "I Have a Dream" speech out of context and quote it, Hasan argued.
"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character," the quote says. Republicans use the quote to justify a "color-blind" society that neglects the experiences faced by people of color, according to Hasan.
"I don't think we can ignore race," said Martin Luther King III. "What my father is asking is to create the climate where every American can realize his or her dreams. Now what does that mean when you have 50 million people living in poverty?"
"And when white Americans tell the negro to lift himself up by his own bootstraps, they don't look over and see the legacy of slavery and segregation," said MLK. "I believe we do all we can and seek to lift ourselves up by our bootstraps but it is a cruel jest to say to a bootless man that he ought to lift himself up by his own bootstraps. Many negroes by the thousands of millions have been left bootless as a result of all of these years of oppression and it was a result of a society that deliberately made color a stigma and something worthless and degrading."
Hasan claimed that many of the things King believed would be things that led leaders in both parties to flee, such as his support for democratic socialism. For example, as a 23-year-old, King said that he was more of a socialist than a capitalist because "capitalism has outlived its usefulness."
King echoed the same sentiment about a month before he died.
Hasan further argued that these will be the things forgotten by politicians on MLK Day as part of what Cornel West called it 'the sanitization of Dr. King.'
Biden speaks of redeeming America’s soul during visit to Martin Luther King’s hometown church
January 16, 2023
Democratic President Joe Biden took to the pulpit Sunday at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once delivered many powerful and eloquent sermons in the final years of his life.
With an invitation from Ebenezer pastor and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Biden on Sunday became the first sitting president to preach from the pulpit of downtown Atlanta church on what would’ve been the 94th birthday for the slain civil rights leader. Biden’s speech was about the hard path it takes to achieve necessary changes, which exemplifies King’s struggle for equality for Black people.
Despite King’s death at 39 years old, Biden said King’s legacy endures because he remained optimistic while understanding that progress was never easy. The leader of the civil rights movement preached powerful sermons and spread his call for nonviolent social change across many cities before his assassination on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Biden on Sunday reflected on some of the social and racial progress made in recent years, including Ketanji Onyika Brown Jackson becoming the first Black woman to become a U.S. Supreme Court justice.
The president also encouraged people to emulate King’s traits as the fight for justice continues.
“It’s always possible that things do get better, in our march toward a more perfect union,” Biden said. “But at this inflection point, we know there’s a lot of work that has to continue in economic justice, civil rights, voting rights, and protecting our democracy. And I’m remembering that our job is to redeem the soul of America.”
State and federal offices are closed for the holiday Monday honoring King. Numerous events honoring the civil rights activist were held throughout the weekend.
On Friday, state officials and members of King’s family gathered at the state Capitol, not far from King’s boyhood home, for Georgia’s 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration of Service.
The keynote speaker, Georgia Power CEO and president Chris Womack, was introduced by former Columbus Democratic Rep. Calvin Smyre, who returned to the Gold Dome while awaiting his confirmation as U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas.
Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns credited Smyre for his role in making King’s birthday a state holiday in 1984 and securing support for a statue to honor him on the Georgia Capitol grounds in 2017. The state legislation creating the holiday that passed in 1984 didn’t mention King by name, a strategy to neutralize opposition. Bills to create a state holiday had failed in the Georgia Legislature until the U.S. Congress designated the third Monday in January as a federal holiday honoring King the year before.
Womack, a Black man who became the CEO and chairman of the state’s largest utility company in 2021, said King’s dream remains unfulfilled long after the Declaration of Independence decreed “all men are created equal” in 1776.
As part of Womack’s call to keep King’s legacy alive, businesses should continue to diversify their workforce and provide basic necessities to those in need, Womack said.
“We must not accept that condition as reality,” he said. “We must not let that condition reside unattended.”
“We must work collectively with people that are trying to help whether it’s food kitchens, whether it’s shelters, whether it’s need for additional housing,” Womack said. “Things like homelessness, we must not accept that as a reality. We must establish goals in our community that we’re going to completely eliminate (homelessness).”
Several awards were presented at the state’s celebration. The Rita Jackson Samuels Founders Award went to Forest Park executive Wanda Okunoren-Meadows; Albany civil rights leader J.T. Johnson was given the Andrew J. Young Humanitarian Award; Alabama Rev. Fred Taylor received the Rev. Joseph E. Lowery Civil Rights Award; and Georgia Sen. Emmanuel Jones, a Columbus Democrat, earned the John Lewis Lifetime Achievement award.
King’s grandniece Farris Christine Watkins was also presented with the proclamation for King’s holiday.
According to a Harris national poll conducted a year before King’s murder, 75% of the American public disapproved of him. Jim Crow law supporters in the Deep South, as well as many moderate whites in other parts of the nation, opposed full integration and equal treatment of Black people.
Democratic state Sen. Nikki Merritt said Friday that the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus remains dedicated to achieving many of King’s unfulfilled dreams, including improved access to health care, jobs, and education.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp offered a prayer at the Friday ceremony for people who suffered in the tornadoes that ripped through Georgia the day before. The storm claimed the lives of a five-year-old boy and a Department of Transportation employee who was working to clear a road.
Kemp said King’s message of racial equality and moral responsibility still resonates today as he noted King faced hatred and prejudice and threats against his family.
Kemp said he views the racial progress in Georgia as something that lives on in the legacy of the civil rights leader, who faced and overcame so many obstacles.
“Each year we mark this occasion, not just to remember Dr. King or his wisdom, not just to celebrate his contribution to our state and nation, but also to remember his mission, his actions and his inspiring message,” Kemp said. “To remember the man is to consider the man and each of us must consider how we build on his timeless legacy in our own unique ways.”
