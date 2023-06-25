Russia says China expressed support after aborted mutiny

BEIJING (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that China had conveyed a message of support to Russia's leadership in its efforts to stabilise the domestic situation after Saturday's aborted mutiny by the Wagner group of heavily armed mercenaries. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko held talks in Beijing on "international" issues on Sunday following the most serious challenge to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. "The Chinese side expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilise the situation i...
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rode in the annual San Francisco Pride Parade, which is among the largest in the United States. The parade marches through the middle of Pelosi's 11th Congressional District, and each year, she's seen atop a convertible celebrating equality.
This year, however, she seems to have welcomed a new person to join her. The guest is turning political analysts to question whether the joint parading means the top California Democrat has made her choice for the U.S. Senate primary race.
Seated to her left was Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who was censured in the U.S. House last week because he served as one of the impeachment lawyers against Trump.
Pelosi was all smiles with a rainbow wristband, waving the progress pride flag. Schiff sat atop the red convertible clad in khakis, flashed a rainbow wristband, and waved the progress pride flag.
Schiff is facing off against Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), who has made a name for herself in politics by hammering CEOs and corporate leaders.
The San Francisco Chronicle revealed that Porter was on hand for events that day in San Francisco, including at the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ+ Democratic Club annual pride breakfast. It was the 26th annual breakfast where Porter and Schiff joined state Sen. Scott Wiener, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, and Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the transgender lawmaker that has been banned from speaking on the chamber floor by Republicans.
Alex Jones' bonkers conspiracy theory: Trump knows about assassination plot and he's 'ready to die'
June 25, 2023
Far-right firebrand Alex Jones prophesied on his Saturday night show that "they" were going to kill former President Donald Trump.
As a former president, Trump enjoys a tight circle of Secret Service protection that includes his cars and home.
Still, Jones thinks it will happen.
“And then I think they’ll blow his airplane up," Jones said. "I really, at a gut level, believe they’re going to kill Trump. I mean, I believe the deep state establishment will murder him... he dies of a heart attack, or they poison him, or they blow his airplane up."
It isn't the first time Jones has suggested a deep state plot. In Dec. 2017, he predicted the FBI would kill Trump in the next 30. They didn't.
“And Trump, by the way, has talked to Roger and others and said, I’m ready to die," Jones continued.
He concluded the rant: “It’s a death battle.”
The Titan submarine imploded at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, but the military continued working on finding it to the tune of $6.5 million.
In a Sunday briefing, the Coast Guard announced it would investigate the cause and also who should be held accountable. They also teased the idea of possible criminal or civil sanctions for any responsible parties.
"This case has been extremely complex, involving a coordinated international inter-agency, and private sector response, in an unforgiving and difficult-to-access region of the ocean, said Rear Admiral John Mauger. "In total, they unified command directed 11 surface assets, five subsurface assets, four air assets, and completed 39 search and rescue missions, totaling almost 13,000 square miles."
He went on to say, "the discovery of the Titan submersible wreckage mark at the conclusion of the search and rescue aspect of this incident. The coast guard has officially convened a marine board of investigation into the loss of the submersible and the five people on board. That investigation will be led by the chief investigator, Capt. Jason Neubauer."
Neubauer announced that they'd be putting together a full report that will be available to the public. They will continue to collect testimony and information as they put together that report.
US Coast Guard to give conclusion of Titan submersible investigationwww.youtube.com
