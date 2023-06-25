Russia says China expressed support after aborted mutiny

BEIJING (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that China had conveyed a message of support to Russia's leadership in its efforts to stabilise the domestic situation after Saturday's aborted mutiny by the Wagner group of heavily armed mercenaries. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko held talks in Beijing on "international" issues on Sunday following the most serious challenge to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. "The Chinese side expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilise the situation i...