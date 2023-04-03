Russia says it arrests woman suspected of blowing up war blogger in cafe

By Andrew Osborn (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it had arrested a woman suspected of blowing up a prominent war blogger in a St Petersburg cafe the previous day as nationalist politicians and commentators accused Ukraine of the crime and called for retribution. Maxim Fomin, a well-known Russian military blogger and cheerleader for Russia's invasion of Ukraine who called himself Vladlen Tatarsky, was killed on Sunday in what appeared to be the second assassination on Russian soil of a figure closely associated with the conflict. The woman arrested - Darya Trepova - was a Russian citizen who ...