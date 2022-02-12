Russia says it chased off a U.S. submarine from its far east waters

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian naval vessel chased away a U.S. submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific after the submarine ignored the ship's orders for it to surface, Interfax news agency cited the defence ministry as saying on Saturday. Russia accused Washington of breaking international law and creating a national security threat over the incident, which came at a time of high tensions between Moscow and Washington over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine. There was no immediate comment from the United States. The crew of the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate used "corresponding means" to m...