Russia says it chased off a U.S. submarine from its far east waters

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian naval vessel chased away a U.S. submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific after the submarine ignored the ship's orders for it to surface, Interfax news agency cited the defence ministry as saying on Saturday. Russia accused Washington of breaking international law and creating a national security threat over the incident, which came at a time of high tensions between Moscow and Washington over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine. There was no immediate comment from the United States. The crew of the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate used "corresponding means" to m...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
'Trump will get his comeuppance': Rep. Jamie Raskin promises consequences for Jan. 6
February 13, 2022
Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, opens his bestselling new book, "Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy" by sharing "two impossible traumas" he suffered in the same week: "the shattering death by suicide" of his 25-year-old son, and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As Raskin discussed during our recent "Salon Talks" conversation, these two losses obviously are not equivalent — but in linking them on some level, Raskin is also sharing his deep love for America.
I have interviewed Raskin many times for my SiriusXM radio show, and he has always been a thoughtful, measured person when it comes to talking politics of the day. The fact that he's a former constitutional law professor likely contributes to that professorial nature. That's also why we should all take heed of his words when he states point blank that today's Republican Party has launched a "fascist attack against the constitutional order." In his book, Raskin writes that the GOP is now "the party of Trump, authoritarianism, corruption, and insurrection."
That has become even more obvious in recent weeks as Donald Trump suggested he would pardon the Capitol attackers if returned to office, and the Republican National Committee approved a resolution describing the Jan. 6 attack as "legitimate political discourse." Raskin, who is a member of the House select committee investigating the events Jan. 6, shared his belief that the panel's upcoming public hearings could be the most important in American history, saying they will "certainly up there with the Watergate hearings." You can watch my "Salon Talks" with Rep. Raskin here, or read our conversation below to hear Raskin discuss the "maddening and frustrating" fact that Trump has yet to be brought to justice.
This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and length.
Your book "Unthinkable" went straight to No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list. The book is a love letter to your late son Tommy, who took his own life last December, and on some level a love letter to our democracy and what this nation stands for. But I wanted to start with Tommy. You go into detail about his struggle with depression, writing, "Depression, it entered his life like a thief in the night and became an unremitting beast." What do you say to families out there where people are struggling with depression?
Well, I don't claim any particular medical expertise. But I will just say as a dad who's gone through this, that it's obviously important that each person who's facing a mental health struggle be in a therapeutic relationship with doctors and get whatever medication we have that might work. But also, build a close social network to stay on top of the situation. Obviously I've asked myself a thousand questions since all of this happened, but the thing I probably most regret is not talking about the topic of suicide and not confronting it directly.
I think parents probably have an instinct that talking about it will somehow conjure it into existence or cast some kind of spell that will make it happen. But that's obviously just superstition, and it really works in the other direction: To not talk about something is the risky thing, it's to endow it with more power and mystery than it should have. I say that about suicide and I also say that about the word "fascism" in the book. We can't be afraid to talk about that, like somehow that's a breach of etiquette or something.
Switching to politics here, right in the beginning of your book, you talk about how in the week between Dec. 31, 2020, and Jan. 6th, 2021, your family suffered two impossible dramas: One was your son's death by suicide, and the second was the Capitol insurrection. You're not equating the two things, but I can sense your love for this nation. Is that fair to say that: You have a deep love for this democratic republic and what it's supposed to stand for, and you feel compelled to defend it?
Well, I think that's right. It's kind of you to say that. I certainly feel it. And I have felt that Tommy's with me, and he is in my heart. He's in my chest. He was during the impeachment trial in the Senate. And unfortunately we didn't have enough Republican senators to join us in convicting Trump. I mean, it was the most bipartisan, sweeping impeachment result in a Senate trial in American history, but we still fell 10 votes short. And for that reason, we're still in the thick of this struggle.
Like I told the impeachment managers before we went out there, the facts are overwhelmingly on our side. The law is overwhelmingly on our side. I want to make sure that people understand that the passion for our country, the patriotism in your hearts is what's motivating the whole thing. So show your emotion about what just happened to us. They stormed our house.
You write about going into the Capitol on Jan. 6, bringing your daughter Tabitha and your son-in-law Hank with you. So during the siege, you weren't just worried about yourself, you had to worry about your family. We have the footage of this horrific attack on our Capitol by people dressed in Trump regalia and chanting, "Fight for Trump." Yet now we know, thanks to the work of your committee, that Donald Trump, for 187 minutes, watched that and did nothing, even when Ivanka Trump came in twice asking him to intervene. What does that say to you about how Trump viewed this event?
The violence was strategic and political, but it was also sadistic too. He had unleashed primitive impulses in this mass demonstration, which became a mob riot. I view the activities of Jan. 6 as being in three rings of sedition, Dean. There was the mob riot, which surrounded the ring of the insurrection. And that was the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, the Three Percenters, the Aryan Nation, different white nationalist groups, the Militiamen, the First Amendment Pretorians, there were some religious cults in there. These people had trained for battle and they were the first ones to come and smash out our windows and attack our police officers. They helped convert the demonstration into a mob riot and an attack on the officers. But the scariest ring was the innermost ring, the ring of the coup, which is a strange word to use in American political parlance, because we don't have a lot of experience with coups.
We think of a coup as something that takes place against a president, but this was a coup orchestrated by the president against the vice president and against the Congress. And the whole purpose was to get Mike Pence to declare lawless, extra-constitutional powers, to exclude and reject and repudiate Electoral College votes coming in from Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania to lower Biden's total from 306 to below 270. That would have triggered, under the 12th Amendment to the Constitution, a contingent presidential election. And you ask: Why would Donald Trump want Speaker Pelosi's Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to decide who's president? Well, in a contingent election, we're not voting one member, one vote. We're voting one state, one vote.
After the 2020 elections, they had 27 state delegations, we had 22 and one, Pennsylvania, was split down the middle. So even had they lost the at-large representative from Wyoming — my new best friend, Liz Cheney — they still would have had 26 votes to declare Donald Trump president and seize the presidency for another four years. I think they were also prepared at that point to invoke the Insurrection Act and declare martial law, and finally call on the National Guard, that had been held back, to put down the insurrectionary chaos he had unleashed against us.
Are you surprised that we don't even hear an inkling that Trump is being investigated by the Department of Justice for potential crimes?
Well, yeah. I mean, I'm a little bit softer on Attorney General Merrick Garland than some people are, because he's my constituent. I still remember, so bitterly, how they prevented him from even getting a hearing when he was nominated by President Obama to the Supreme Court. But look, people were on Garland's case about the fact that there had been no indictments for seditious conspiracy. And then there was a huge indictment on seditious conspiracy against the Oath Keepers, and presumably more to come. They obviously weren't the only group there. There were these overlapping circles of conspiracy to knock over the Capitol and take down our government. I mean, that was the interruption of the peaceful transfer of power, for the first time in American history, for four or five hours. And we didn't know which way it was going to go.
Trump will get his comeuppance. I know how maddening and frustrating it is to people. I share that feeling, having been an impeachment manager. I mean, he's as guilty as sin. He's a one-man crime wave, and it's amazing that his dad's money and this pack of lawyers he travels with have been able to get him off everything up until now. But I'm with Dr. King that the arc of the moral universe is long, but it tends toward justice. It's going to catch up with Donald Trump too.
You write in the book that we can now say that the Democratic Party, whatever its faults, is the party of democracy and that the Republican Party is the party of authoritarianism, corruption, and insurrection. Can our democratic republic continue if one party is embracing autocracy and fascism and the other party is playing by the rules?
It's a good question. If you look at it historically, liberal and progressive parties have never on their own been enough to defeat fascist and authoritarian coups. It's always the liberal and progressive parties, the left and the center-right together. And when they come together, they can reject and defeat a fascist attack against the constitutional order. And that is the importance of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and Mitt Romney. We had 10 Republicans vote to impeach in the house. We had seven vote to convict in the Senate. So that's like 14 or 15 percent of the Republican Party. If that block holds and comes our way, and we're able to build a cross-party coalition with a lot of Independents and Greens and Libertarians and Republicans and Democrats to defend democracy, we can do it.
The Democratic Party can't do it alone. It's going to have to be the base of it, but we also need to assemble all the other institutions in American life that are part of democracy, because democracy's not one thing. I mean, it is the legislative branch, yes, obviously. But it is courts. It is the states. It is the press, the media, the universities, the colleges, the schools, civil society. Everybody needs to stand up and reject authoritarianism at this point. When people ask what they can do: You can do things every single day to stand up for strong democracy in America.
After Watergate, Congress passed reforms to try to rein in a runaway president in Richard Nixon. I know some have been proposed now. Is there any hope of legislation that will curtail another potential Trump or another person cut from that cloth, regardless of party, who really tries to abuse their power?
In a certain sense, this is what we've been trying to do with all the voting rights legislation. We've been trying to solidify and protect the right to vote and protect the integrity of elections against these outrageous efforts to convert bipartisan or nonpartisan election commissions into partisan election commissions, or to put them directly under the control of GOP legislatures. The problem is that the Republican Party, which is a minority party and a shrinking minority party — remember, Hillary beat Trump by three million votes and Joe Biden beat him by seven and a half million votes. The young people are coming in our direction.
That demography is totally against the GOP, but they've got this bag of tricks that include the most anti-democratic instruments in the country. It's voter suppression statutes. It's the filibuster. It's right wing court packing and judicial activism. It's manipulation of the Electoral College. It's a race between the will of the majority, trying to defend democratic institutions and liberal democracy, against one-party rule, which is what they want. They are a rule-or-ruin party, and I've been calling that them that for a while. I was glad that President Biden picked that up in his democracy speech because they either are going to rule or they're going to ruin our ability to make any progress as a country.
With the Jan. 6 committee, you're going to have public hearings coming up at some point this year. I'm not sure if there's a schedule that we don't know about. Is there any sense of what we might expect to see, or the types of witnesses that you might bring forward in these hearings?
I'd hoped it would happen in March. I think because of all the obstruction and roadblocks thrown up by the entourage around Donald Trump — Mark Meadows, who's kind of doing the hokey pokey, one foot in one foot out, Steve Bannon, Roger Stone — that it's going to be later in the spring, April or May more likely. But I think these could be the most important hearings in American history, certainly up there with the Watergate hearings. I hope we will do them during prime time. I hope we will see them every single day, so we can tell a complete story to the American people about how this took place. It's obviously enormously complex. But people are following it closely.
The vast majority of Americans who we've approached as witnesses have testified. So most people, including people who participated, are cooperating. They understand that they've got not just a legal obligation but a civic obligation to help us figure out what happened. It's only when you get right to that bullseye core around Donald Trump and his innermost confidants that people think they're somehow above the law and can just give the finger to the U.S. Congress.
The way you envision this, it wouldn't be like the first hearings we saw with the Capitol Police, which was months ago? This would be more like lining up a bunch of nights in a row, as opposed to one hearing and then coming back three weeks later?
Yeah, it would not be episodic. We want to tell the whole story. I felt very strongly that we'd go to the police officers first. That was my great frustration about the Senate trial, that we weren't able to have them come and tell the story of what had happened. We wanted to shock the public into remembrance of what this was about. I mean, this was a violent assault on American democracy, a riot surrounding an insurrection surrounding a coup, and it was our officers who stood between us and losing it all. So there were a lot of heroes on that day and we can't forget who those heroes were.
Newt Gingrich literally said that you and others on your committee are going to jail if Republicans get control of the House. I don't know what the justification would be, but when you hear that, does that ring bells of fascism to you? The idea of threatening to put political opponents in prison simply because they're doing their job.
Well, of course that was the direction that Donald Trump took their party in, because the moment he got in, the Department of Justice was treated like a group of lawyers who were supposed to follow his orders in prosecuting his enemies and excusing and protecting his friends. It was like that from the very beginning, and all through the administration. It doesn't surprise me that Newt Gingrich, who's an utter chameleon and total moral invertebrate, would just follow Donald Trump down into that cesspool.
You mentioned that 10 Republican House members voted to impeach Donald Trump, and seven Republicans voted to convict in the Senate. We heard Kevin McCarthy go on the floor saying, "The president's to blame." But that same Kevin McCarthy now is sucking up. What do you make of this, in terms of that party losing its way? Is it just the pursuit of power at literally any cost?
Of course. I mean, the framers understood this. If you go back and read Federalist No. 1 by Alexander Hamilton, he says that the major threat to the Democratic Republic is going to be politicians who act as demagogues pandering to negative emotions who then come to power and go from being demagogues to becoming tyrants. So, exploiting negative emotions in people, racism, hatred, stereotyping, scapegoating and then becoming tyrants over the people. So that's an old story. It's obviously a different story than Donald Trump was telling, but it's one we can recognize immediately.
On another point, you have a documentary, "Loving the Constitution," coming out on MSNBC. It was shot over three years, following you through everything. What can you share about this?
Madeline Carter was someone who was a college classmate of mine, and she kept bugging me for more than a year that she wanted to make a documentary about me and Trump. The constitutional law professor who gets elected the same night as the would-be authoritarian dictator of America — following his story and mine. Of course history takes us places we never imagined going. But I finally relented, I said, "Fine, if you think there's something there, you can make the movie about us." Of course she ended up filming a lot of stuff I wish had never happened, along with some things I'm proud of and some things I regret. But it is what it is. I confess I have lived, as Pablo Neruda said. It is what it is, and I'm curious to see what it's all about.
When Justice Breyer had his press conference, talking about retiring, he mentioned the Gettysburg Address and talked about the experiment this country is. I went back and read the Gettysburg Address, and the very last line is that the government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from this earth. That was the hope of Lincoln. You get the sense that some of our fellow Americans just believe it won't perish from the earth and they don't have to do anything to preserve it.
I mean, I don't blame those people. Most of us grew up with the sense that there was stability and durability in our democratic institutions and that they would grow stronger over time. But of course there are people who also have much more of a tragic sensibility and understand the ebb and flow of history. There are periods of progressive evolution and change, and then periods of profound reaction and destruction, and we obviously just witnessed one of those with these nihilists who took over and tried to destroy everything that had been built for decades. I mean, they just put the civilizing movements of our time in their crosshairs: the civil rights movement, the women's movement, the LGBTQ movement, the human rights movement, the environmental movement, the climate movement and so on.
So yeah, I don't really blame those people. But I think Lincoln was trying to say, if democracy's going to survive, we all have to fight for it. And there will be a spectrum of sacrifice. Some people will give their lives, like the thousands who were killed in the battle at Gettysburg. But all of us have got to be engaged in this. I mean, that's what democracy is. It's something that we take care of together.
Lincoln was posing that as a real question, not as just some kind of rhetorical flourish. I mean, for most of the history of our species, people have lived under despots and tyrants and dictators and bullies and kings and queens and all that. So our American experiment began with some very high ideals. They were compromised from the beginning, with the viciousness of slavery and other kinds of repressive political features. But at least the ideals were there and successive social and political movements have been able to transform the country. And that has left us, even through Donald Trump, the greatest multiracial, multiethnic, multi-religious constitutional democracy that's ever existed. So that's our legacy. That's what we're fighting for now.
CONTINUE READING Show less
National parks try to make progress on long-deferred maintenance
February 13, 2022
WASHINGTON — During a Wednesday U.S. Senate hearing centered on national parks, administration officials outlined to senators how funding from the Great American Outdoors Act is starting to reduce the backlog of maintenance projects — even as visitation to parks has exploded.
An Interior Department official said that the most-loved parks are the ones that need help the most — 80% of deferred maintenance projects are in about 56 parks out of 420.
Congress provided additional funding for parks maintenance in the Great American Outdoors Act, but even that can’t keep up with the need, senators and witnesses said.
“We’ve made great strides, but more will have to be done to ensure that we keep America’s best idea alive and well for the next generation,” said Maine independent Sen. Angus King, chair of the Senate Subcommittee on National Parks, in his opening statement.
The Great American Outdoors Act, which passed in 2020, provided $9.5 billion over five years to address deferred maintenance projects in national parks and public lands.
It also permanently guaranteed $900 million per year for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which protects national parks, rivers, lakes, national forests and wildlife refuges from development.
King and the top Republican on the panel, Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, wanted an update from the witnesses on the backlog of park projects.
The witnesses included Shannon Estenoz, the Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks at the Department of the Interior, and Chris French, the Deputy Chief of the National Forest System at USDA’s Forest Service.
King added that the hearing was an opportunity to understand the funding scope needed to clear the backlog of projects, but also help agencies properly staff as visitation to national parks has increased greatly amid the pandemic.
“I know that $9.5 billion is a large sum,” he said. “But it represents only a portion of the funding needed to eliminate the more than $25 billion – a current estimate – in deferred maintenance needs plaguing our public lands.”
Daines asked Estenoz how the agency prioritizes deferred maintenance projects and where those projects are most concentrated.
“There is a strong correlation between the most heavily visited parks and those that have the highest deferred maintenance,” she said.
French said that in 2020 there were about 168 million people who visited public lands managed by the Forest Service, an increase of 18 million visits from the previous year.
Sen. Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat, pressed Estenoz for an explanation on the slow process of acquisitions for federal lands. He said that in his state, he’s found that it takes years for land to be appraised.
“It used to get done in a few months when it was done regionally, and when it got pulled back to D.C. it became a multi-year process,” he said.
She said that the timeline for land acquisitions that she’s seen shows it takes anywhere from six months to 36 months.
Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat, asked about two projects in his state — the low water levels of Lake Powell and road improvements needed for the SnowBowl Road that takes visitors to the highest mountain in Arizona, the Humphreys Summit.
Kelly said that the drought has reduced Lake Powell’s water levels by 22 feet, and only one boat ramp out of nearly a dozen is open due to low water levels or need of repair.
He said it’s one of the most visited lakes in the area, getting about 3 million visitors a year.
“This is crushing the tourism, economy and industry, in northern Arizona,” he said.
Estenoz said that $31 million in disaster funds will address the boat and utility issues for Lake Powell.
“The $31 million, I think, is going to give us a really good start on alleviating some of the pressure there,” she said.
French said that the total cost for repairing SnowBowl Road is between $9 million and $13 million. He added that with additional funding from the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, the agency has the funds to repair that road, which was last paved in 1990.
At the close of the hearing, King addressed Estenoz, asking her to come up with a budget for yearly maintenance of parks and another budget for staffing. King said that he would try to advocate for those funds.
“Visitation is exploding and staffing is about where it was in 2013,” he said. “We’re not serving the public or these parks and recreation areas adequately if we’re not either maintaining them or staffing them.”
GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX
SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.
Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Ohio Capital Journal maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor David DeWitt for questions: info@ohiocapitaljournal.com. Follow Ohio Capital Journal on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Tempers fray as Missouri Senate Republicans fight over Congressional map
February 13, 2022
When the Missouri Senate recognizes “special guests,” it is normally a pleasant diversion, announcing visits from school groups, constituents or perhaps family.
Not on Thursday.
Instead, it was another vehicle for airing the Republican factionalism that has shredded this year’s session.
Sen. Mike Cierpiot read prepared remarks about former Sen. Jim Lembke, a political consultant working to recruit candidates for open seats to enlarge the conservative caucus. Cierpiot called him the “puppet master” of the conservative caucus filibuster over congressional redistricting.
Cierpiot’s words so enraged Sen. Bill Eigel that when the Senate broke for lunch a half-hour later, the two had to be physically separated. Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, encountered Cierpiot, R-Lee’s Summit, in Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz’s office, where members often are able to get a buffet-style meal in close proximity to the chamber.
The “heated, passionate yelling” described by one witness was enough to attract the attention of Senate security. Schatz stepped in between the two and they exchanged only words.
“This place makes people excited, sometimes they have different opinions and no, I don’t think it was anything particularly out of ordinary,” Cierpiot said. “So we just traded some thoughts, and kind of ended it.”
By Friday afternoon, Eigel had lowered his voice but his anger remained. The confrontation, he said, is nothing extraordinary.
“I think that we’ve seen, several times, tensions run high in that building and that’s kind of just how the sausage is made,” he said.
This was only the latest, and perhaps the loudest, flare up between a group of Republicans aligned with the conservative caucus and another aligned with Senate leadership — a division that has dominated the chamber for the last year and made it nearly impossible for much of anything to get done.
More than a month after convening the 2022 legislative session, the Senate has yet to debate any bills besides redistricting, and has been mired in the conservative caucus filibuster for a week, with attacks during floor debate often veering away from policy and becoming deeply personal.
Thursday’s flash of anger between senators is the most recent evidence that the Senate is no closer to resolving its impasse on redistricting. After a rare Friday session, where nothing was resolved, the Senate will meet again Saturday, something the body has not done in more than 25 years.
Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Sikeston, said it was time for the Senate to get serious about its business.
“I hope we can stop with the speeches and all the stuff to get the headlines…,” she said. “I just hope we can be honest in our work in this body and something we can be proud of when we talk to our children about our time in this chamber, and our grandchildren, years from now.”
Shifting population within the state means the current eight districts are out of balance in population and must be equalized. Republicans hold six of the eight seats and Democrats represent seats that include Kansas City and St. Louis.
The conservative caucus is demanding the Senate replace a plan already approved in the Missouri House with one designed to give the GOP the 5th District seat of Kansas City Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.
Despite losing 8-24 on one plan on Monday night, caucus members have refused to allow the Senate to take any other votes.
The redistricting bill is the only bill the Senate has debated in the five weeks since the session started. While the conservative caucus filibuster has been going all week, the bill only made it to the floor once – on Monday – with other days consumed with delaying debates on minor motions.
It is the only bill the Senate will debate, Schatz said Friday, until it is brought to a vote.
“We are going to find a solution and stay on it until we get a solution,” Schatz said.
Family feuds
Long-time observers are hard-pressed to name a time when factionalism in the majority party was as bitter as the current divide among Senate Republicans.
The things said in anger over the past year are a catalog of insults that linger in the memory.
During the veto session in September, there were accusations from Sen. Bob Onder that leaders were “subverting the democratic process.” In response, Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said the conservative caucus was a “clown show” that was forcing pointless votes to “appease children.”
In both the regular session last year and a special session in late June, accusations of betrayal resulted in demands that Rowden and Schatz resign for “actively working with Democrats” to thwart the conservative caucus demands.
Cierpiot’s floor speech Thursday continued the streak of slashing attacks, as did Eigel’s response. Cierpiot painted a portrait of Lembke as a self-serving opportunist. Lembke was in the Senate from 2009 to 2013 and has worked on the staff of other Republican senators from 2015 to 2019 and again in 2021. He is currently chairman of The 100 PAC, founded last year to push the Senate to the right.
“I believe he still holds the single season record for lobbyists gifts for a month, quarter and year,” Cierpiot said of Lembke’s time in the Senate.
Lembke left his job as a Senate staff employee because of an impending ban on lobbyist gifts, Cierpiot alleged.
“He’s now leading the charge as puppet master for the 7-1 congressional district,” Cierpiot said.
In response, Lembke acknowledged that he has advised the conservative caucus that pushing for a map that elects more Republicans has a good political payback with GOP voters.
“I was very disappointed that a sitting senator would cast disparaging remarks about a former senator on the Senate floor and it really speaks to the lack of decorum that the Senate has fallen into,” Lembke said. “Although, I do get a kick of living rent free in some people’s heads.”
The insults being flung regularly are a mark of frustration with conservative caucus stubbornness, Cierpiot said in an interview Friday.
“I don’t think I’m more important than any senator,” he said. “Any issue I have, I’m willing to let it come to a vote, and if I don’t win, that bespeaks the will of the body.”
Eigel compared the divisions among Senate Republicans to fights in a big family.
“And you know, that I will admit to something you know, it seems like this year the Senate’s had a lot of those kind of disagreements but you know, we’re, we’ve got to get along and we’re going to continue to try and do that and really try to find a good compromise on this map,” he said.
The Senate is essentially split three ways – 10 Democrats, 17 Republicans generally aligned with the leadership and seven in the conservative caucus. In December, the Republicans aligned with leadership — described by one senator as members “who would like to see the session be productive” — met without inviting the conservative caucus.
Other factional fights in the legislature within memory include a rift among Democrats in 1995 and 1996 that almost installed Republican leader Mark Richardson as House Speaker in place of Bob Griffin, who had held the office since 1981.
The 117-member Democratic supermajority when Griffin took office had dwindled to 87. Griffin was saved in 1995 by a Republican defector, winning re-election 82-80.
But the next year, Griffin was deposed as he faced federal indictment. He tried to engineer a successor but 16 Democrats defected and a new speaker wasn’t elected until a Democrat acceptable to the faction was chosen.
Griffin died last year.
In 1970, Senate President Pro Tem Earl Blackwell was removed from his post, because he was feuding with Gov. Warren Hearnes.
What is different now is that, at that time, factions in the majority party had leverage because they were allied with some or all members of the minority party. That made their actions successful.
By targeting one of two Democratic seats from Missouri, the conservative caucus isn’t winning friends in the minority party.
Cierpiot was in the House gallery for the 1995 speaker election, watching his wife, Connie Cierpiot, being sworn in for her first term. The only leverage the conservative caucus has, he argued in an interview Friday, is the Senate rules that allow for unlimited debate.
While cutting off debate and ending a filibuster is possible, a rule change approved by a bipartisan majority makes it more difficult this year.
The majority of Republicans in the Senate are frustrated because the conservative caucus won’t admit it has lost the fight, Cierpiot said.
“I don’t understand the concept of it’s either going to be my way or the highway because if they want to do stuff, then we could vote on it,” Cierpiot said. “And if it wins that’s what’s in the bill and if it doesn’t win it will not be. But we can’t get to that.”
Adding to the pressure is the state’s largest annual gathering of Republicans, Lincoln Days, is underway in St. Charles. Many of the chamber’s 24 Republican members are seeking higher office and would otherwise be there.
Schatz is running for U.S. Senate. Sens. Mike Moon and Eric Burlison are both seeking the 7th Congressional District nomination. Sen. Rick Brattin is running for the 4th Congressional District nomination. Onder and Eigel live in St. Charles County.
The Lincoln Days event could strengthen the conservative caucus’ hand, Eigel said. The chatter among attendees will echo back to Jefferson City and that could include a quick trip to the Capitol.
“We may be having some of those folks, maybe coming down to the Capitol and visiting us while we’re in debate,” Eigel said.
End game
The absence of the Kansas City Chiefs from this year’s Super Bowl removes one possible distraction for the Senate, if leadership decides to stay in continuous session until a map is passed.
Typically the Senate convenes on Monday afternoon and adjourns on Thursday. That leaves members three days at home in most weeks for family and business.
The conservative caucus seems prepared to keep going indefinitely.
“I’m willing to be here Friday, Saturday, Sunday, whatever, whatever length of time is needed to get this discussion done,” Eigel said.
On the Senate floor Friday, Onder said he’s determined to prevail. Onder thinks St. Charles County should be entirely within one congressional district rather than split.
“I am tired of war. I think war was declared on me and my constituents,” he said, adding that he would like to end it, but “I am prepared to fight on.”
Thompson Rehder said she wanted her colleagues to have pity on the staff who have been working long hours and to bring the debate to a resolution that is fair to all sides.
“Yeah, there’s always going to be people who do have their own self-interest,” she said, “but the majority of people are working on this with an honest heart and trying to get to a product that is fitting to the percentage of votes we have in this state, Democrat and Republican.”
Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Missouri Independent maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jason Hancock for questions: info@missouriindependent.com. Follow Missouri Independent on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}