Russia says its troops have fully captured Ukrainian city of Bakhmut

(Reuters) -Russia claimed on Saturday to have fully captured the smashed eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which if true would mark an end to the longest and bloodiest battle of the 15-month war. The assault on the largely levelled city was led by troops from the Wagner Group of mercenaries, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said earlier in the day that his troops had finally pushed the Ukrainians out of the last built-up area inside the city. Kyiv denied Prigozhin's claim. Taking Bakhmut - which Russia refers to by its Soviet-era name of Artyomovsk - would represent Moscow's first big victory i...