Russia says there are 'certain contacts' with U.S. on detained U.S. reporter Gershkovich

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday that there were "certain contacts" with the United States over the case of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, but that it did not want to make them public. The Kremlin made the remark a day after U.S. ambassador Lynne Tracy was allowed to visit Gershkovich in a Moscow prison for only the second time. Hours later, the Russian embassy in Moscow said its staff had visited Vladimir Dunaev, a Russian national who is in pre-trial detention in Ohio on cybercrime charges. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked at his daily briefing if t...