Russia says Ukraine attacked Moscow with drones

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday that Ukraine had launched a drone attack on Moscow and the surrounding region that disrupted flights at one of the capital's main airports. At least three drones were intercepted in the skies over the Moscow region - including two just 30 km (19 miles) southwest of the Kremlin, Russian news agencies said. One drone was detected in the neighbouring Kaluga region. Landings and takeoffs at Moscow's Vnukovo were restricted for several hours early on Tuesday before normal operations resumed after 0500 GMT. A number of flights were diverted on their approach...