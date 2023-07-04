Russia says Ukraine attacked Moscow with drones

“Kari Lake you loser,” Rapaport says in the video, “Kari Lake just put out a book. Kari Lake who of course, got the dog snot beaten out of her in Arizona trying to run for governor in Arizona last year.”

Rapaport suggested Lake’s literary endeavor was no more than a grift.

“A con, a hustle, what do you need a few bucks? You looking for a handout Kari Lake? You lost,” Rapaport said.

“You thought you were going to be governor and you continue to perpetuate lie after lie after lie that the election was stolen. But every single attempt, every single attempt that you try to prove that the election was stolen, gets thrown out of court. They spit it out."

He added that “Arizona's got a lot of things to deal with. The court has a lot of things to deal with. You lost you got the audacity to put out put out a book called ‘unbothered,’ you put out a book called ‘sore loser’ I’ll buy 20 copies of it… I'll do the foreword for it.”

The Daily Beast notes that this isn’t the first time Rapaport has taken aim at Lake. Shortly after Democrat Katie Hobbs defeated Lake in November of last year he tweeted: “Who’s NUTTIER? Kooky Kari Lake Or Miserable Marjorie Taylor Green?”

Watch the video below or at this link.

