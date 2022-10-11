Billionaire investor Yuri Milner relinquishes Russian citizenship amid Putin's attacks on Ukraine

(Reuters) - Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner said on Monday he has renounced his Russian citizenship after leaving the country in 2014. Milner is the founder of internet investment firm DST Global, and made a fortune by betting on Chinese tech companies like e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com. "My family and I left Russia for good in 2014, after the Russian annexation of Crimea," Milner said in a tweet. "And this summer, we officially completed the process of renouncing our Russian citizenship." Milner has been an Israeli citizen since 1999 and has not visited Russia since 2014, ac...
Trump is ‘taunting’ Merrick Garland while 'flaunting the law' about government docs: Mueller prosecutor
October 10, 2022
Former President Donald Trump is flaunting the law as he travels the country speaking to his supporters at political events, the guests of Lawrence O'Donnell explained at the top of the show on Monday.
A former prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller's team, Andrew Weissmann, attacked the former president saying that proving Donald Trump committed the crime is no longer the issue, he's admitting to it on social media and on video.
"It is overwhelming, and as you point out, Lawrence, every day it gets bigger and stronger, based on statements coming out of the former president's mouth. The real issue is not going to be the proof. The real issue is that this is a man who has lived with no comeuppance, he is lived with the impunity of never being held to account at least criminally, in a court of law, for his conduct," said Weissmann. "The real issue is going to be the temperament of justice. They clearly will have a case that is provable beyond a reasonable doubt."
They will need to prove Trump's intent, Weissmann said.
But an even larger issue, he explained, "is going to be for Merrick Garland, in terms of is whether he's going to come forward or not? That is the main issue, and as you correctly say, taunting Merrick Garland. I think that is where we all should expect and should be focusing our eyes on the Department of Justice. Whether they will have the backbone to go forward."
He went on to say that there isn't a frame of reference for someone taunting the Justice Department the way Trump is.
"Because like all things, Donald Trump, there is no precedent for this kind of behavior," Weissmann continued. "There is a framework between the Justice manual and the guidelines that are the things that the department operates under -- in deciding whether to prosecute or not. If somebody shows no remorse and is engaged in inflammatory conduct, flouting the law over and over, and spinning out defenses that are patently false. That is a factor that the Department of Justice will and should consider in terms of the need to promote respect for the law, and to deter people from violating the law."
Weissmann also said that the message it sends to the world is if people like Trump rose to lead the government and were able to steal and kee government documents, including highly classified ones, for 18 months or more.
"For Merrick Garland, who said governing his decision on the president, that it is the DOJ precedent, this is a compelling case, and I think Donald Trump's words only make it that much more compelling for the department to go forward," he closed.
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes isn't the only member of the militia groups he is the face of the Jan. 6 attackers who are facing sedition charges.
The New York Times reported that Rhodes isn't alone in the charges, but those involved will also be instrumental in ensuring a guilty verdict. Those joining him are Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins, and Thomas Caldwell
Kelly Meggs, the car dealer from Dunnellon, Florida, north of Tampa, took over after Michael Adams left. He has already testified at the trial.
"After Mr. Trump posted a tweet on Dec. 19, 2020, inviting supporters to a 'wild' protest in Washington on Jan. 6, Mr. Meggs reacted enthusiastically. 'He called us all to the Capitol and wants us to make it wild!!!' he wrote. 'Sir Yes Sir!! We are headed to DC.'"
He was also part of getting the Oath Keepers involved with Roger Stone on the days leading into the Capitol attack.
On the day of the attack, Meggs was part of the military-style team who went into the east side of the Capitol and moved through to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, searching for her. According to Rhodes, Meggs went "off mission" by going inside the building. It's expected he'll claim that it was never the instruction for any of the Oath Keepers to enter the building.
Another ally is Kenneth Harrelson, who was named the "leader" of the "ground team" ahead of the attack. He is among those who don't have social media and deleted all of his cell phone messages after Jan. 6.
He brought the rifles to the Arlington, Virginia Comfort Inn where the men were staying so that if those on the ground called in for help they could be a "quick reaction force."
He entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 with military "stacks," he said. He then sought to find Pelosi with Meggs.
"Mr. Harrelson’s lawyers chose not to give an opening statement to the jury, but they have said he had no idea the Oath Keepers intended to storm the Capitol and had only gone to Washington to take part in the group’s security work," wrote the Times. The quick reaction force also never brought their weapons from Virginia into Washington.
Army veteran Jessica Watkins ran her own militia in Ohio until she joined with the Oath Keepers around the time of the election, the report explained. She believed Joe Biden's presidency was "an existential threat."
"Biden may still be our President,” she wrote to someone else in Nov. 2020. “If he is, our way of life as we know it is over.”
She then said, “Then it is our duty as Americans to fight, kill and die for our rights.”
Watkins deployed a digital walkie-talkie app called Zello where she was coordinating with other Oath Keepers, apparently unaware that her communications were recorded.
Thomas Caldwell wasn't a full-fledged member of the Oath Keepers, but he opened his Berryville, Virginia farm to those attending the Million MAGA March on Nov. 14, 2020, which turned out to be a small gathering. Caldwell penned a kind of "ops plan for the Dec. 12 event, urging his friends to bring "striking weapons" and even firearms. On Jan. 6, he was behind the armed "quick reaction force." He also suggested possibly using a boat to sit on the Potomac River with weapons so he could race to give them to the militia members if necessary.
While they'll all face their own charges, the information that they have a key role to play in the prosecution of Rhodes too.
Republican TX elections chief blasts 'nuts' peddling 2020 conspiracy theories — and zooms in on Alex Jones
October 10, 2022
On Monday, Texas Monthly published an interview with Texas Secretary of State John Scott, the top elections official in the state. In the interview, he tore apart the "nuts" questioning the integrity of the 2020 election — and zoomed in particularly on Alex Jones, the Austin-based conspiracy theorist webcaster behind Infowars.
"Any time the temperature gets turned up, it’s possible to have nuts making these statements," said Scott. "At least in our office, what I was told is that these threats long preceded the 2020 election. The Infowars guy has unleashed hell on our election people. This has been going on for many years. And I don’t want to give a free pass to people who are crazy enough to go out there and say they’re going to kill somebody because they’re doing their job. I don’t want to give them an excuse — 'Oh, well, it’s because somebody said something.' No, that behavior is unacceptable under any scenario. Just because somebody said something, or they saw something on TV, that doesn’t excuse it."
This comes as threats and harassment escalate against election officials around the country, and in Texas particularly; recent incidents caused the entire elections staff of Gillespie County to resign from their posts.
Scott also didn't mince words when asked whether President Joe Biden was legitimate. "Absolutely. I’ve never hesitated on that answer. Joe Biden’s been the president, he is the president, and will be the president for two more years. If he wins the next election, he’ll be president for the next four years."
"I think the role of the Secretary of State is to be the voice of reason," he added. "I am trying to bring calm to the situation. I don’t know how you do that other than putting yourself in the middle. I do get rocks from both sides. I wish I could say it was one side more than the other. But it’s a small portion of both sides that are throwing the rocks. And that’s the comforting thing."
Jones, in addition to being investigated by the House January 6 Committee, is facing multiple civil suits over his repeated claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting was a false flag operation staged with child actors. He was already found liable for nearly $50 million in both compensatory and punitive damages by a jury in Austin, and a separate trial is currently underway in Connecticut.
