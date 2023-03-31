Zelensky marks Russian war crimes as civilian attacks continue

Ukrainians, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, gathered on Friday in Bucha to mark a year since the town was liberated from Russian occupiers, as officials said Russia continues to attack civilians throughout the country.



Ukrainian military officials said the renewed attacks on civilians is a sign that Russia is not doing well on the battlefield.

"Having failed to achieve the desired results on the battlefield, the enemy continues to cynically terrorize the civilian population of our country," the Ukrainian General Staff's situation report said on Friday.

Similarly Zelensky said Russia's intended stationing of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is a sign that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's head of state Xi Jinping was not successful.

"Russia should have been shown a sense of reality, which the country has completely lost under President Putin," the Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrajinska Pravda quoted Zelensky as saying on Friday on the sidelines of his visit to Bucha.

Putin and Xi met last week in Moscow.

"It is also about the fact that he does not care about our people and kills them, but he does not spare his own people either," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president described Belarus' ruler Alexander Lukashenko, a 68-year-old autocrat, as being under Putin's control.

"He no longer decides, I think, what weapons are on his territory," Zelensky said.

Zelensky spent part of Friday remembering the atrocities against Ukrainian civilains that are blamed on the Rusians.

"On the streets of Bucha the world saw Russian evil - evil without masks," he said in Bucha, located on the outskirts of Kiev.

After the publication of photographs of around 20 corpses lying on a street, some of them with bound hands, Bucha became a symbol of Russian war crimes that took place in many locations in Ukraine.

The president on Friday said that fierce Ukrainian resistance to the invasion has prevented Russia from committing even more such atrocities in Ukraine and elsewhere in the world.

"Ukrainian people, you have stopped the greatest inhuman force of our time," Zelensky said in an address broadcast to the country.

"Russian evil will fall right here in Ukraine and will not be able to rise again. Humanity will triumph," he said.

Several international leaders joined Zelensky, including top officials from Moldova, Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia. A huge Ukrainian flag was raised above a new memorial to the town's defenders.

Moscow denies that its troops committed atrocities, accuses Ukraine's SBU intelligence service of staging a "fake attack" in Bucha and decorated the Russian unit accused of war crimes, praising its "mass heroism and valor."

The UN's top human rights commissioner on Friday again demanded that Russia end its invasion of Ukraine and withdraw its troops.

But Russia and its allies have continued to defy such calls.

Lukashenko on Friday claimed that Ukraine has no chance of victory against a nuclear power like Russia and called on the country to stop fighting and to open negotiations "without preconditions."

In a speech on Friday in Minsk, Lukashenko warned Ukraine against launching a widely anticipated spring offensive and claimed the country would be destroyed once Russian arms production gets up to full speed.

He also warned the West that Belarus is prepared to use Russian nuclear weapons to defend itself in a conflict.

Lukashenko said his country would also agree to host longer range and even more powerful Russian strategic nuclear weapons, claiming that the West wants to invade and destroy Belarus.

Russia, too, continued to reiterate its antagonism to the West on Friday.

A new Russian foreign policy doctrine signed by Putin on Friday designates the United States as the greatest threat facing the country.

The document describes the US as "the main instigator, organizer and executor of the aggressive anti-Russian policy of the collective West."

(L-R) Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plencovic stand during a commemorative event in Bucha commemorating the liberation of the territories from Russian troops. -/Ukrainian Presidency/dpa