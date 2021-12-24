Russian court fines Alphabet's Google 7.2 billion roubles

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Moscow court on Friday said it was fining Alphabet's Google 7.2 billion roubles ($98 million) for what it said was a repeated failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, the first revenue-based fine of its kind in Russia. Moscow has increased pressure on big tech this year in a campaign that critics characterise as an attempt by the Russian authorities to exert tighter control over the internet, something they say threatens individual and corporate freedom. Google said in an email it would study the court ruling before deciding on further steps. Russia has imposed small...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Like this article ? Text `Support` to 50123 to donate.
'This really is a serious case': CNN justice reporter explains the latest lawsuit against OAN and Rudy Giuliani
December 24, 2021
Two Georgia election workers have sued One America News and Rudy Giuliani, claiming the right-wing news outlet and former Trump attorney spread false claims that resulted in them being relentlessly harassed.
"This is yet another lawsuit that is claiming that the right-wing, especially OAN, Rudy Giuliani, were pushing lies during the election," CNN justice reporter Katelyn Polantz explained on Friday.
"This one is a little bit different because it is two Georgia absentee ballot processors. They were processing ballots at the State Farm arena in Georgia after election day. They were on video and that video became part of this right-wing narrative that there was election fraud, people accusing them of tampering with the ballots. Georgia officials said that didn't happen at all."
"Instead, these two women say after this video was circulated of them, they were doxxed... One of the women, her name is Ruby Freeman. The FBI told her she needed to leave her house on January 6th, the day of the insurrection. She had to leave her house for safety because a crowd had gathered outside. She didn't return for several weeks. She was getting emails, text messages, even Christmas cards that were threatening, messages to her that were quite harassing," Polantz said.
"The other woman, Moss, said people were showing up at her grandmother's house and were trying to make a citizen's arrest. So we have asked for comment from OAN and from Giuliani in response to this lawsuit. We haven't heard anything back yet. They will have some time in court to come back and make their arguments in court."
"There is a long road ahead in a case like this. It is a serious defamation case," Polantz continued. "But I can say right now we have already seen cases like this from places like Dominion Voting Systems against Giuliani, OAN, and specifically against Giuliani, it wasn't frivolous at all, a judge looked at it and allowed it to move forward toward trial. that both the right-wing media and Rudy Giuliani are looking to have to deal with in D.C. district court in the future."
12 24 2021 06 25 59 www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Europe's bizarre rules for COVID vaccine passes
December 24, 2021
Efforts in Europe to encourage vaccine use through certificates proving vaccination, a negative test result or evidence of having had Covid have created a mountain of regulation.
Here are some of the more puzzling rules as Europeans settle for another winter holiday season overshadowed by the pandemic threat:
Czech 'pig slaughter parties'
Vaccine passes have become compulsory for a variety of public events across Europe. In the Czech Republic, the regulation has been extended to pig slaughters -- a pre-Christmas tradition in which a butcher comes to people's homes to provide meat for holiday season delicacies.
The regulation states that vaccine passes are now required to participate in these "pig slaughter parties" and up to 1,000 people can attend the events, which usually have only a few family members present.
Space for dancing in England
In England, vaccine passes are now required in nightclubs and pubs with dance floors or "space for dancing".
The requirement in pubs only applies from 1:00am, however, meaning that revelers can go to the venue before that time so as not to be asked for a pass by bouncers.
Entertainment venue owners have baulked at the prospect of asking staff to make their way across dance floors to check passes after the 1:00am threshold.
Protected parishes in Greece
Attending Christmas services in Greek churches has become something of a conundrum. The government in November decreed that the unvaccinated had to produce a rapid test or proof of vaccination to be able to go to church.
The governing body of the Orthodox Church of Greece, where many clergymen have expressed skeptical views about vaccines, has said it is not in a position to conduct checks at the entrance of churches.
Vaccine politics in Latvia
Elected officials are temporarily suspended from their duties if they do not have the vaccine certificate in Latvia.
So far, 19 municipal councillors have been suspended across the country.
Under the new rules, their seats are temporarily given to the runner-up in the elections that originally brought them to power.
One member of the national parliament, Julija Stepanenko, co-founder of the Latvia First! party, has also been suspended.
Lithuania's fuel pump pass
Going to a petrol station in Lithuania requires a Covid pass.
The rule had previously been that people without Covid passes could go into petrol stations but only for less than 15 minutes.
In any case, anyone without one can still fill up their car when it is possible to pay by card outdoors.
People without certificates in Lithuania are also not allowed to go to large shopping centers, gyms or spas. They are not allowed to enter restaurants but can purchase takeaways or use outdoor seating -- an unlikely prospect as temperatures drop as low as minus 10 degrees Celsius in the capital Vilnius.
© 2021 AFP
CONTINUE READING Show less
White supremacist Christmas: Those Boebert and Massie 'gun photos' are a direct threat
December 24, 2021
Thomas Massie and Lauren Boebert, two of the most blatantly fascistic Republican members of Congress, are dreaming of a White Christmas — with the emphasis on "White."
In the spirit of holiday cheer, Massie and Boebert recently shared family Christmas photos on social media — in which every family member is brandishing a gun. There's nothing unique about them. Such a "tradition" is fairly common among a particular subculture of American gun fetishists and "ammosexuals." This is but another symptom of America's unhealthy infatuation with gun violence.
Many responses to Boebert and Massie's Christmas cards from the mainstream media and other public voices have struck typical notes of performative outrage and disgust. There have been complaints that Massie and Boebert's behavior is not that of "good Christians." There was anger at the timing: Both photos were posted on social media within days of a mass shooting in Michigan, in which a 15-year-old boy allegedly killed four of his classmates and injured eight more.
That should not be understood as a coincidence: The Boebert and Massie photos were intentional provocations, demonstrating cruel indifference toward the victims of gun violence, as well as their families and communities.
Others used this episode to point at these two far-right members of Congress as illustrations of how deranged and cartoonish today's Republican Party has become.
Those reactions are valid in their own terms. But they are also examples of looking but not truly seeing — that is, of failing to understand the message and meaning being communicated in Massie and Boebert's family Christmas photos.
Fascism, as an ideology and movement, is contradictory, often incoherent and difficult for outsiders to understand. That is one of its greatest powers. Fascism arouses emotions of shock and anger among its targets and enemies, producing confusion and uncertainty in terms of assessing the danger.
In this moment, we can see the corrosive effects of the Big Lie, along with the many smaller ones that create an alternate reality for its followers. Fascism attacks normal society in many ways, with the aim of overwhelming people and rendering them helpless.
Too many people in democracies assaulted by fascism choose to hide behind denial, mockery, defensive humor and contempt. It is much easier to make fun of fascists for their evident absurdity than to confront them directly.
Understood in that light, the Massie and Boebert's family Christmas photos are revealed as examples of stochastic terrorism, and a specific threat of Christian fascist violence.
In an essay published at Salon, journalist and bestselling author Chris Hedges explained the growth of Christian fascism in America:
The greatest moral failing of the liberal Christian church was its refusal, justified in the name of tolerance and dialogue, to denounce the followers of the Christian right as heretics. By tolerating the intolerant it ceded religious legitimacy to an array of con artists, charlatans and demagogues and their cultish supporters….
These believers find in Donald Trump a reflection of themselves, a champion of the unfettered greed, cult of masculinity, lust for violence, white supremacy, bigotry, American chauvinism, religious intolerance, anger, racism and conspiracy theories that define the central beliefs of the Christian right. When I wrote "American Fascists: The Christian Right and the War on America" I was deadly serious about the term "fascists."…
Christian fascism is an emotional life raft for tens of millions. It is impervious to the education, dialogue and discourse the liberal class naively believes can blunt or domesticate the movement. The Christian fascists, by choice, have severed themselves from rational thought. We will not placate or disarm this movement, bent on our destruction, by attempting to claim that we too have Christian "values." This appeal only strengthens the legitimacy of the Christian fascists and weakens our own.
Religion professor Anthea Butler's insights on the specific phenomenon she calls "White Christianity" are also helpful here. In a recent interview with Salon, she described its basic tenets: "Jesus is white. Jesus privileges white culture and white supremacy, and the political aspirations of whiteness over and against everything else. White Christianity assumes that everybody should be subsumed under whiteness in terms of culture and society. White Christianity assumes that it does not have to look at poverty."
Massie and Boebert's Christmas cards, with their heavily armed families, signify white conservatives' imagined exclusive right to commit lethal violence, especially when directed against Black or brown people, Muslims, Jews, nonwhite immigrants, Democrats, liberals, progressives, left-wing activists or any other group deemed to be the enemy of "real America."
Massie and Boebert's family Christmas pictures are also public statements directed at a broad audience. In an interview with a right-wing talk show, Massie explained his family photo this way: "I crossed guns with family and Christmas, and those are three things that really could trigger the leftists, and I didn't realize that it would be such an explosive cocktail when you put it together. But it adds up to freedom."
In these photographs, white identity politics manifest in the form of an "ideal" or "traditional" family, as envisioned by white Christian conservatives. In the white supremacist fantasies and conspiracy theories mainstreamed during the Age of Trump, large white families of that kind are understood to be a counterweight against the "browning of America" or the "great replacement."
Massie is presented in his family Christmas photo as a patriarch; his wife and children are depicted as as obedient and subservient to his authority and power.
Boebert's Christmas photo depicts a somewhat different archetype: the "mama bear" defending her "cubs." In the absence of their father or other adult males, Boebert is implicitly shown as teaching her sons to become "defenders" of their (white) home and (white) community.
The gun serves as the unifying symbol in these images. In America, the gun is historically a representation of white male power endorsed by God and passed down across generations from father to son. The power of the gun can be shared with the wife and daughters when necessary, but it is fundamentally an object of white male authority and as such is associated with sexuality, family, property, race, gender, patriotism and nationalism.
In his family photo, Thomas Massie is holding an M60 light machine gun. That weapon carries specific symbolic weight in the American popular imagination -- especially on the right. The M60 is an iconic weapon of the Vietnam War (and the Cold War era more generally) and was featured prominently in the "Rambo" movies and other action films of the 1970s and '80s. Along with other firearms such as the AR-15 and M-16 — often described as "freedom rifles" or "modern-day muskets" by right-wing paramilitaries and members of the "Patriot" movement — the M60 is an especially potent symbol of militant white Christianity.
In her recent book "Jesus and John Wayne," historian Kristen Kobes Du Mez discusses the "distinctive vision of evangelical masculinity" promoted by right-wing Christian media:
Finding comfort and courage in symbols of a mythical past, evangelicals looked to a rugged, heroic masculinity that was embodied by cowboys, soldiers, and warriors to point the way forward. For decades to come, military masculinity (and a sweet, submissive femininity) would remain entrenched in the evangelical imagination, shaping conceptions of what was good and true….
While dominant, the evangelical cult of masculinity does not define the whole of American evangelicalism. It is largely the creation of white evangelicals. The vast majority of books on evangelical masculinity have been written by white men primarily for white men. To a significant degree, the markets for literature on black and white Christian manhood remain distinct. With few exceptions, black men, Middle Eastern men, and Hispanic men are not called to a wild, militant masculinity. Their aggression, by contrast, is seen as dangerous, a threat to the stability of home and nation.
Viewed in a larger societal context, Massie and Boebert's family Christmas photos stand as a declaration of "white freedom" and white power. Consider the simple comparison: If a Black or Muslim or Latino family had created those images, Republicans, their propagandists and a large proportion of white America would have responded in outrage and panic over the perceived threat of crime and terrorism.
Instead, we have Christmas as a celebration of fascism, and a spectacle in the white-identity culture war against America's multiracial democracy.
When I was a child, my family did not pose with guns on Christmas Day. We favored music by Motown artists and other soul and R&B singers. My mother insisted on a few gospel tunes, and my father obliged. When it was time to open the gifts, I had the "honor" of playing The Alvin and the Chipmunks Christmas album. But our mainstays were songs by Stevie Wonder, Lou Rawls, Eartha Kitt, the Jackson 5, Otis Redding and others such as "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," "Santa Baby," "Merry Christmas Baby," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "What Christmas Means to Me." The showstopper was James Brown's "Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto."
Looking at the Boebert and Massie family Christmas photos with all those guns, I kept thinking about Black Santa. He's a fixture in many Black and brown households but a controversial figure on the white right. Black Santa simply allows all children to have a Santa Claus who looks like them (if they choose to).
But Black Santa had best avoid the Boebert and Massie households. The outcome would not be merry or joyous.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
Happy Holidays!
As a special thank you from all of us here at Raw Story, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week - now 'til Dec. 31st.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}