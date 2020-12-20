Mitt Romney: Russia could cut off U.S. food and water supply in next cyberattack

Mitt Romney arrives at the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at Hart Senate Office Building September 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.. - Alex Wong/Getty Images North America/TNS
Russia acted with impunity when it hacked U.S. government servers in a global cyber-espionage campaign and could do far more damage next time — like cutting off the nation’s water and electricity supply, GOP Sen. Mitt Romney said Sunday. Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the Utah senator said the massive cyberattack discovered earlier this week, which officials say could be the biggest hack on the American government ever, must be met with a vigorous response and without delay. “I don’t know if we have the capacity to do that in a way that would be of the same scale or even greater scale tha...