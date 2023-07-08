Russian defense minister Shoigu shown inspecting troops

(This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine) MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected troops and overseen training of newly formed units made up of contracted servicemen, his ministry said on Saturday. The ministry released video footage on its Telegram channel showing Shoigu in khaki military fatigues inspecting soldiers at a shooting range, in his first public appearance with troops since last month's aborted mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group. The ministry did not say when the video was film...