Russian missiles batter Ukraine, but Bakhmut offensive stalling, say military experts

By Dan Peleschuk and Sergiy Chalyi KYIV/ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russian drones attacked Ukrainian cities and missiles blasted an apartment block, but a months-long ground assault on the eastern town of Bakhmut could be stalling in the face of fierce resistance, according to Ukrainian and British military experts. Russian forces unleashed a wave of air strikes in the north and south of Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin bid farewell on Wednesday to Chinese leader Xi Jinping following a two day visit to Moscow by his fellow autocrat and "dear friend". But staunch resistance by Ukraini...