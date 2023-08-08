Russian missiles destroy hotel and apartments, Ukraine says

By Vladyslav Smilianets POKROVSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian missiles struck the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk twice on Monday night, destroying a popular hotel and apartments, killing at least seven people and wounding scores, officials said on Tuesday. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said seven people, including five civilians, were killed. Overnight, regional officials said that eight people had died. "We are resuming clearing the rubble. At night, we were forced to suspend work due to the high threat of repeated shelling," Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app. Two missiles hit ...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
'I will talk about it': Trump defiantly vows to discuss Jan. 6 case if slapped with a gag order
August 08, 2023
Former President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that he would violate any gag order preventing him from talking about special counsel Jack Smith's election interference case against him.
While speaking to a crowd of supporters in Windham, New Hampshire, Trump complained about Smith's request for a protective order. The order could prevent Trump from publicly targeting figures involved in the case.
"Crooked Joe now wants the thug prosecutor, this deranged guy, to file a court order taking away my First Amendment rights so that I can't speak," Trump told the group. "The case is a ridiculous case. It's a First Amendment case. But we don't want Trump to speak. So they want me, they take away your rights on First Amendment."
READ MORE: ‘They blew up my life’: Fox News, a hidden camera and threats to an Indiana school administrator
Trump said a gag order would make campaigning difficult.
"When we say I can't talk, I'd love to," he added. "I will talk about it. I will. They're not taking away my First Amendment."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
DeSantis is the latest GOPer to embrace 'redemptive violence': columnist
August 08, 2023
Ron DeSantis drew condemnation over the incendiary rhetoric he used to announce his plans to trim the federal government when he said “we’re going to start slitting throats on Day 1" at a recent campaign event.
But author and commentator Paul Waldman writes for MSNBC that the violent language the Florida governor used is part of a growing trend in right-wing media and political circles.
Waldman writes that “Such rhetoric began with Trump; far-right movements the world over have long valorized violence against foreigners, racial and ethnic out-groups and political opponents. But in modern American politics, Trump took it from the fringe to the mainstream, including the Republican elite.”
Conservatives during the Trump era have been flooded with what Waldman describes as “fantasies of violence against perceived enemies,” noting that we shouldn’t be surprised when violence spills from the realm of fantasy into reality.
READ MORE: ‘They blew up my life’: Fox News, a hidden camera and threats to an Indiana school administrator
“If you believe that, what options remain?” Waldman writes. “If the broken system produces the outcome you want — especially the election of your candidate — then perhaps the brokenness is a problem for another day. But if it doesn’t, then seeking satisfaction within the system seems pointless.”
Waldman notes the language some right-wing media figures use has turned dark, noting radio host Michael Savage’s statement that he’s “willing to pick up arms” after Trump was indicted.
Waldman also notes some conservative lawmakers have sent out Christmas cards to constituents showing “the whole family, even kids barely old enough to tie their own shoes, posing proudly holding military-style rifles,” and the celebrity treatment conservatives have given Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people at a Kenosha, Wisconsin rally, as other examples of how violence has been fetishized by the right.
Waldman contends that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol wasn’t “an aberration,” but instead “the natural response to everything Trump’s supporters had been told in the days and months before — and are still being told to this day.”
Waldman writes that although the insurrection failed and many rioters have faced consequences, “The thirst to solve their problems with spasms of redemptive violence remains. It’s being fed every day, by elite figures on the right who believe they can harness the bloodlust they reinforce for their own ends. And we don’t yet know whether next time will be even harder to contain.”
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Kelly Clarkson changes lyrics to ‘Piece by Piece’ after divorcing Brandon Blackstock
August 08, 2023
When it comes to Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson has changed her tune — literally. The 41-year-old Grammy and Daytime Emmy Award winner altered the lyrics to her 2015 song “Piece by Piece” following her divorce from the music executive. After seven years of marriage, she filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was settled in March 2022. In line with being outspoken about her divorce – even describing her 10th studio album, “Chemistry,” as “the arc of an entire relationship”– Clarkson shared a new take on “Piece by Piece” with fans during the Aug. 5 perfor...
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}