Russian missiles destroy hotel and apartments, Ukraine says

By Vladyslav Smilianets POKROVSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian missiles struck the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk twice on Monday night, destroying a popular hotel and apartments, killing at least seven people and wounding scores, officials said on Tuesday. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said seven people, including five civilians, were killed. Overnight, regional officials said that eight people had died. "We are resuming clearing the rubble. At night, we were forced to suspend work due to the high threat of repeated shelling," Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app. Two missiles hit ...