Russian national pleads guilty in plot to steal Tesla’s company secrets for extortion
www.rawstory.com

A Russian national admitted in federal court this week that he tried to recruit a Tesla employee to install a malicious software into the company’s computer network with the goal of extorting the electric car giant. Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, repeatedly tried to persuade an employee at Tesla’s electric battery plant in Nevada to participate in the hacking scheme, offering to pay the worker $1 million in Bitcoin to transmit the malware, federal authorities said. Once the software was installed, Kriuchkov and his co-conspirators would use it to steal data from the Tesla’s network and then ext...