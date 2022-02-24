Russian rouble plummets 3%, bonds hammered as Ukraine declares state of emergency

By Alexander Marrow MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble slumped on Wednesday, diving around 3% to hit a near two-year low past 81 to the dollar as Ukraine declared a state of emergency, with sanctions and invasion fears hammering Russian bonds and stocks. Western nations responded to President Vladimir Putin's recognition of separatist enclaves in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine and subsequent orders to send in "peacekeeping" troops with plans to target banks and elites. Germany froze a major gas pipeline project from Russia, and London and Washington targeted Russian debt. Ukraine told...