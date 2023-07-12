Russian spy chief says he spoke to CIA boss about 'what to do with Ukraine'

By Mark Trevelyan (Reuters) -Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday that he and CIA counterpart William Burns had discussed "what to do with Ukraine" in a phone call late last month, Russia's TASS news agency said. The New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported on June 30 that Burns had called Naryshkin to assure the Kremlin that the United States had no role in a brief mutiny a week earlier by Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner fighters. Naryshkin confirmed that Burns had raised "the events of June 24", when the mercenaries took control...