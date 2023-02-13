Russian system to scan internet for undesired content and dissent
Photo by Compare Fibre on Unsplash

(Reuters) - Russia has launched a system that will scan the internet for illegal content, making it easier for authorities to detect unsanctioned protests, anti-war dissent and "LGBT propaganda", officials said on Monday. The "Oculus" system will be able to read text and recognise illegal scenes in photos and videos, analysing more than 200,000 images per day at a rate of about three seconds per image, the Interfax news agency reported. Since sending its armed forces into Ukraine in February, Moscow has suppressed political opposition and independent media inside Russia that had survived previ...