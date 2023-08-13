Russian warship fires warning shots on cargo ship in Black Sea

Slate’s Rebecca Onion describes a “rancid to my taste” collection of images and small “bits of humor” that is packaged well in a product that left her “alternatively delighted and horrified”

“Field Ethos doesn’t justify hunting solely for the sake of food,” COO Mike Schoby said.

“It is a part of it, but we know there is much more. It is equally about the adventure, culture, camaraderie, and tradition. At our core we are about embracing toxic masculinity and rejecting the woke, P.C. culture.”

Onion writes for Slate that “If you read enough Field Ethos, you see this message over and over again. Writers and editors will use the word conservationist to describe themselves, and speak solemnly about how hunting teaches kids — in Field Ethos articles, usually sons — patience and resilience, and keeps them away from their phones. (The desire to keep kids away from phones is, it seems to me, an issue with great untapped bipartisan appeal.) But mostly, what these guys want to talk about is fun. They are very drunk, all the time, doing dangerous and sunburnt things out there in the world. These are 'campfire stories,' as Trump Jr. describes them in one publisher’s note. But for those on the outside, they can sound a bit more like tales told by a sauced guy who won’t leave you alone at the bar. Then again, Field Ethos — a magazine that printed an essay that approvingly described an old codger as having a ‘ten-apology punch card from metoo.org’ — will probably love the fact that I said that.”

