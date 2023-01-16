Ruthless Italian Mafia boss caught after 30 years. Who is Matteo Messina Denaro?

Carabinieri/Getty Images North America/TNS
Notorious accused Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested at a medical clinic in Sicily on Monday while he was undergoing treatment under an alias, Italian police said. Denaro, nicknamed The Skinny One, had long been considered one of Italy’s most wanted criminals. He spent the last three decades on the lam following accusations he committed a string of high-profile crimes, including massacres and kidnappings, according to police and Italian news reports. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni tweeted that his capture marked a great victory for the government. Denaro, the son of a mafia b...