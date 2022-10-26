Sacramento sheriff deputies stop Black people 4.5 times as often as whites, report says
The Sacramento County Sheriff’ s Office overuses traffic stops, disproportionately harming Black drivers, communities of color, researchers for the ACLU found. - Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new analysis by the ACLU contends Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies spend an exorbitant amount of time pulling over drivers for minor traffic violations, a practice that disproportionately harms Black and brown communities while wasting tens of millions of taxpayer dollars each year. Roughly two-thirds of time that deputies spend on stops is for traffic violations — namely things like busted tail lights or expired registration tags — according to the report from Catalyst California and the ACLU of Southern California. Those relatively minor violations often ser...