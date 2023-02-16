British pop star appears to be harassed in Brooklyn park, called ‘pedophile,’ ‘groomer,’ video shows
Sam Smith performs onstage during the 2023 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023, in London. - Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Sam Smith was reportedly targeted by hateful harassment while walking in a park in Brooklyn earlier this week. In a video currently circulating on Twitter, the British pop star is seen typing on their phone, when a woman starts yelling vicious homophobic and transphobic insults at the singer. Smith — who’s nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns — then proceeds to walk, apparently unbothered by the attack, while at least one other person appears to join in the chorus of hate. “You belong in hell! Sam Smith belongs in hell! You demonic, twisted, sick bastard,” one woman is heard saying...