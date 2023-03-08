Listen: 'Pathological liar' George Santos begs housing court judge to let him feed his fish

Despite all the criticism he continues to be bombarded with, Rep. George Santos (R-New York) has made it clear that he has no desire to resign from the U.S. House of Representatives and plans to serve out his full two-year term. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) is not among the Republicans who is calling for his resignation. McCarthy has only a small single-digit majority in the House, and he obviously doesn't want to risk the possibility of Santos' seat turning Democratic in a special election.

Santos' critics, both Democrats and Republicans, have been lambasting him for the numerous lies he told during his 2022 campaign — including claiming that his grandparents were Holocaust survivors. The Queens/Long Island Republican also said that his mother was inside the World Trade Center during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which would have been impossible because records, according to the New York Times, show that she was in Brazil that day.

Now, Santos is, according to Gothamist, being accused of yet another lie: falsely claiming that he had fish to feed when he was evicted from a two-bedroom apartment in Jackson Heights, Queens in 2014.

READ MORE: Kevin McCarthy standing by George Santos as scandals worsen

In an article published by Gothamist on March 7, journalist Jake Offenhartz reports that after being evicted from that apartment — which he shared with his mother and various roommates — for failing to pay the rent, Santos appeared in Queens Housing Court and told the judge he needed to get back inside in order to "get my belongings and feed my fish."

Audio from that hearing, according to Offenhartz, shows Santos telling the judge, "I have a big fish tank." But Yasser Rabello, one of the former roommates who lived in that apartment, told Gothamist there were never any fish in that Jackson Heights apartment.

According to Rabello, "That's a lie too. He's a pathological liar."

During his 2022 campaign, Offenhartz notes, Santos accused people who receive public assistance of being lazy. But Santos, during that 2014 Queens Housing Court hearing, "appeared willing to seek public assistance" in order to pay the rent he owed. Peter Wolf, an attorney for Santos' then-landlord, told the judge that Santos was more than $5000 behind on his rent and added, "Mr. Santos says he mailed a check for $1500 to my client on the 12th. He didn't."

READ MORE: These House Republicans are openly calling for George Santos' resignation: report

Listen to the audio below or at this link.







