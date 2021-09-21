Sarah Dash, groundbreaking R&B singer of Labelle fame, dies at 76

From left, Patti LaBelle, Sarah Dash and Nona Hendryx of the music group Labelle perform at the Apollo Theater on Dec. 19, 2008, in New York City. - Brad Barket/Getty Images North America/TNS
The one and only singer Patti LaBelle called “silver throat” has died. Sarah Dash, a vocal powerhouse who gained international fame in the 1970s with the groundbreaking R&B trio Labelle, was 76. The Trenton, New Jersey, native’s death was unexpected and the cause was unknown at presstime. Dash’s death was confirmed to media outlets on Monday afternoon, with close friend, Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora, posting on Facebook: “Trenton lost a star today with Sarah Dash’s passing. She is now with the angels.” The politician revealed to the Trentonian newspaper the beloved singer had complained to fami...