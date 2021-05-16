SNL's Tony Fauci panics as CDC skits on mask guidance get more salacious and absurd
NBC's "Saturday Night Live" took on Americans' confusion over new mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control during the shows cold open.

SNL's Dr. Tony Fauci presented doctors at the CDC who had minored in theater to act out skits to help people understand the implications of the new policy.

The first scene was titled, "man walks into a bar."

"Do I still have to wear a mask indoors?" a man asks.

"You actually do not," a woman replies as he takes off his mask. "Well, as long as you're vaccinated."

"No, I'm not," he replied.

"Then that's bad," she replied.

"Well, I"m entering a bar at 11 am, do you really think I'm vaxxed? Cause that's on you," he said.

"You're right, I deserve COVID," she said.

"And, scene!" he said, followed by them both taking bows.

"I don't know if that's the right takeaway," Fauci interjected.

The next scene ended up with a flight attendant and passenger joining the "mile high club."

Trump insurrectionists and LGBT allies were also covered. Along with dating, masturbation on public transit, and even masks in schools.

As it progressed, Fauci grew frustrated. But he ended with a smile on his face as he insulted the live studio audience.

Watch:

