Saudi Arabia promises US to boost oil production capacity potential

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (R) and US President Joe Biden attend the Jeddah Security and Development Summit. -/Saudi Press Agency/dpa
Saudi Arabia is willing to boost its daily oil production capacity by a million barrels, its leadership says, though that does not necessarily mean more actual oil production.
The promise to boost daily production potential from 12 million to 13 million came from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit by US President Joe Biden. The crown prince noted that there is no more capacity to boost upwards beyond that.