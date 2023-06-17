Saudi foreign minister visits Iran as diplomatic ties warm
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (R) greets his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Rouzbeh Fouladi/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Iran on Saturday, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported, amid a rapprochement between the regional powers.

It is the first visit by a high-ranking representative from the Sunni kingdom to Shiite-majority Iran in years. Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations in March, and in May Iran reappointed an ambassador to the influential Gulf state. Saudi Arabia also plans to reopen its embassy in Iran, but the exact date has not yet been set.