Sayfullo Saipov found guilty of murder and terrorism charges for Halloween massacre on NYC bike path
In this handout photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections, Sayfullo Saipov poses for a booking photo after a previous arrest in Missouri. - Handout/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Sayfullo Saipov dreamed of martyrdom and being greeted by 72 maidens in the afterlife — he’s getting a prison sentence instead. Saipov was found guilty Thursday of all 28 counts in Manhattan Federal Court of massacring eight people on the Hudson River Park bike path in a Halloween horror nearly five years ago. Jurors took less than a day to decide Saipov’s fate after hearing two weeks of testimony about the gruesome attack that also seriously injured 11 people. Prosecutors said Saipov chose a 6,000-pound flatbed truck as his weapon, the busy bike path as his venue, and Halloween as ...